This week in golf: TV sked, tee times, info for API, Puerto Rico and more

Here's a look at what's happening around the golf world, from Bay Hill to Singapore, and how you can watch:

PGA Tour

Arnold Palmer Invitational

Thursday-Sunday, Bay Hill Club and Lodge (aka Arnie's Place), Orlando, Florida

Course specs: Par 72, 7,466 yards, designed by Dick Wilson/Joe Lee

Purse: $12 million ($2.16 million to winner)

Defending champion: Bryson DeChambeau (withdrew from this week's event on Monday)

Notables in the field: Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler, Will Zalatoris, Billy Horschel, Lee Westwood, Justin Rose

Tee times: Click here when available

TV schedule (all times ET): Thursday, first round, 2-6 p.m. GC; Friday, second round, 2-6 p.m. GC; Saturday, third round, 12:30-2:30 p.m., GC, 2:30-6 p.m., NBC; Sunday, final round, 12:30-2:30 p.m., GC, 2:30-6 p.m., NBC

PGA Tour

Puerto Rico Open

Thursday-Sunday, Grand Reserve CC, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

Course specs: Par 72, 7,506 yards, designed by Tom Kite

Purse: $3.7 million ($666,000 million to winner)

Defending champion: Branden Grace

Notables in the field: Matt Every, Chris Couch, Carlos Franco, Tommy Gainey, Mark Hensby, Ryuji Imada, Carl Pettersson, John Rollins, Omar Uresti, Charlie Wi, a-Chris Gotterup

Tee times: Click here when available

TV schedule (all times ET): Thursday, first round, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.,. GC; Saturday, third round, 2:30-5 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 2:30-4:30 p.m., GC

LPGA

HSBC Women's World Championship

Thursday-Sunday, Sentosa GC (New Tanjong), Singapore

Course specs: Par 72, 6,718 yards

Purse: $1.7 million

Defending champion: Hyo Joo Kim

Notables in the field: Jin Young Ko, Lydia Ko, Inbee Park, Yuka Saso, Danielle Kang, Brittany Altomare

Tee times: Click here when available

TV schedule (all times ET): Wednesday, first round, 9:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m., GC; Thursday, second round, 9:30 p.m.- 2:30 a.m., GC; Friday, third round, 11 p.m.-2:30 a.m., GC; Saturday, final round, 11 p.m.-2:30 a.m., GC

DP World Tour

Magical Kenya Open

Thursday-Sunday, Muthaiga CC, Nairobi, Kenya

Course specs: Par 71, 7,228 yards, designed by Peter Matkovich

Purse: 1.75 million euros

Defending champion: Justin Harding

Notables in the field: Thomas Detry, Toby Tree, Alfie Plant, Adrian Meronk, Marcus Kinhult, Daniel Gavins, Daniel Nduva, Danie Van Tonder, Daan Huizing, Jens Dantorp

Tee times: Click here when available

TV schedule (all times ET): Thursday, first round, 5-10 a.m., GC; Friday, second round, 5-10 a.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 4:30-9 a.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 4:30-9 a.m., GC

PGA Tour Champions

Hoag Classic

Friday-Sunday, Newport Beach CC, Newport Beach, California

Course specs: Par 72, 7,218 yards, designed by William F. Bell and William P. Bell

Purse: $2 million

Defending champion: Ernie Els

Notables in the field: Ernie Els, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Bernhard Langer, Jim Furyk, Billy Mayfair

Tee times: Click here when available

TV schedule (all times ET): Friday, first round, 6-8 p.m. GC; Saturday, second round, 5-7 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 4:30-7 p.m., GC