This week in golf: TV sked, tee times, info for Byron Nelson and other tours

Here's a look at what's happening around the golf world and how you can watch (all times ET):

PGA Tour

AT&T Byron Nelson

Thursday-Sunday, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

Course specs: Par 72, 7,468 yards, designed by Tom Weiskopf

Purse: $9.1 million ($1.638 million to winner)

Defending champions: K.H. Lee

Notables in the field: Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Will Zalatoris, Jhonattan Vegas, Jason Kokrak, Tom Hoge, Justin Leonard, Tom Kim, a-John Murph

Tee times: Click here when available

TV schedule: Thursday, first round, 4-7 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 4-7 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 1-3 p.m., GC; 3-6 p.m., CBS; Sunday, final round, 1-3 p.m., GC; 3-6 p.m., CBS

LPGA

Cognizant Founders Cup

Thursday-Sunday, Upper Montclair CC, Clifton, New Jersey

Course specs: Par 71, 6,656 yards, designed by A.W. Tillinghast, redesigned by Robert Trent Jones Sr.

Purse: $3 million

Defending champions: Jin Young Ko

Notables in the field: Jin Young Ko, Lydia Ko, Lexi Thompson, Nasa Hataoka, Jennifer Kupcho, Frida Kinhult, a-Anna Davis, Mariajo Uribe, Fatima Fernandez Cano, Sarah Kemp, Maude-Aimee Leblanc

Tee times: Click here when available

TV schedule: Thursday, first round, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 10:30 a.m.- 1:30 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 5-7 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 12-1 p.m., GC; 1-3 p.m., CBS

PGA Tour Champions

Regions Tradition

Thursday-Sunday, Greystone G&CC, Hoover, Alabama

Course specs: Par 72, 7,249 yards, designed by Bob Cupp

Purse: $2.5 million

Defending champions: Alex Cejka

Notables in the field: Steve Stricker, Ernie Els, John Daly, Jim Furyk, David Duval, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Sandy Lyle, Larry Mize, Tom Lehman, Jeff Sluman, Spike McRoy

Tee times: Click here when available

TV schedule: Thursday, first round, 1:30-4 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 1:30-4 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 3-5 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 3-6 p.m., GC

DP World Tour

Soudal Open

Thursday-Sunday, Rinkven International GC, Antwerp, Belgium

Course specs: Par 71, 6,924 yards, designed by Paul Rolin

Purse: $2 million

Defending champions: Guido Migliozzi (won 2019 Belgian Knockout, a multiple-format event)

Notables in the field: George Coetzee, Thomas Pieters, Thomas Detry, James Morrison, Toby Tree, Christopher Mivis, Christoffer Bring, Kristof Olenaers, Greg Snow, Ben Stow, James Skeet, Louis Theys

Tee times: Click here when available

TV schedule: Thursday, first round, 7-10:30 a.m., GC; Friday, second round, 7-10:30 a.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 7:30 a.m.-12 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 7:30 a.m.-12 p.m., GC

Other events

NCAA: Division I women's regionals, various sites (Monday-Wednesday)

KORN FERRY TOUR: Visit Knoxville Open, Holston Hills CC, Knoxville, Tenn. (Thursday-Sunday)

LADIES EUROPEAN TOUR: Aramco Team Series – Bangkok, Thai CC, Bangkok, Thailand (Thursday-Saturday)

U.S. GOLF ASSOCIATION: U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship, CC of Birmingham, Birmingham, Ala. (May 14-18)