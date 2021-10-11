This week in golf: TV sked, tee times, info for CJ Cup and other pro events

Here's a look at what's happening in pro golf this week, and how you can watch it:

PGA Tour

CJ Cup @ Summit

Thursday-Sunday, The Summit Club, Las Vegas

Course specs: Par 72, 7,431 yards, designed by Tom Fazio

Purse: $9.75 million

Defending champion: Jason Kokrak

Notables in the field: Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa, Abraham Ancer, Jason Day, Adam Scott, Jhonattan Vegas, Harris English, Hudson Swafford, Patton Kizzire, Rickie Fowler

Tee times: TBD

Coverage times (ET): Thursday, first round, 5-8 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 5-8 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 5-8 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 5-8 p.m., GC

PGA Tour Champions

SAS Championship

Friday-Sunday, Prestonwood CC, Cary, N.C.

Course specs: Par 72, 7,237 yards, designed by Leon Howard

Purse: $2 million

Defending champion: Ernie Els

Notables in the field: Ernie Els, Jim Furyk, Alex Cejka, Bernhard Langer, Davis Love III, Duffy Waldorf, Stuart Appleby, Tom Lehman

Tee times: TBD

Coverage times (ET): Friday, first round, 2-5 p.m., GC; Saturday, second round, 2:30-5 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 2:30-5 p.m., GC

European Tour

Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters

Thursday-Sunday, Real Club Valderrama, Sotogrande, Spain

Course specs: Par x

Purse: 3 million euros

Defending champion: John Catlin

Notables in the field: John Rahm, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Matt Fitzpatrick, David Lipsky, Thomas Pieters, Thomas Detry, David Horsey, Ryan Fox, Gaganjeet Bhullar, Laird Shepherd

Tee times: TBD

Coverage times (ET): Thursday, first round, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 7:30 a.m.-12 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, round, 7:30 a.m.-12 p.m

Other tours

LADIES EUROPEAN TOUR: Aramco Team Series – New York (Glen Oaks CC), Westbury, N.Y. (Thursday-Saturday); Notables in field: Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson, Danielle Kang, Jessica Korda, Gabi Ruffels, Cheyenne Woods, Maja Stark, Pauline Roussin Bouchard *Golf Channel will air tape-delay coverage during the early-morning hours from Oct. 15-17

EUROPEAN CHALLENGE TOUR: Emporda Challenge, Emporda Golf, Emporda, Spain (Thursday-Sunday); Notables in the field: Matthias Schmid, Alex del Rey, Alfie Plant, David Boote, Jacobo Pastor, Victor Pastor, Angel Hidalgo

SUNSHINE TOUR: Blue Label Challenge, Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa (Wednesday-Saturday); Notables in field: Jaco Van Zyl, Stefan Wears-Taylor, Rourke van der Spuy, Fred From