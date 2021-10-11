This week in golf: TV sked, tee times, info for CJ Cup and other pro events

Here's a look at what's happening in pro golf this week, and how you can watch it:
PGA Tour
CJ Cup @ Summit
Thursday-Sunday, The Summit Club, Las Vegas
Course specs: Par 72, 7,431 yards, designed by Tom Fazio
Purse: $9.75 million
Defending champion: Jason Kokrak
Notables in the field: Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa, Abraham Ancer, Jason Day, Adam Scott, Jhonattan Vegas, Harris English, Hudson Swafford, Patton Kizzire, Rickie Fowler
Tee times: TBD
Coverage times (ET): Thursday, first round, 5-8 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 5-8 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 5-8 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 5-8 p.m., GC
PGA Tour Champions
SAS Championship
Friday-Sunday, Prestonwood CC, Cary, N.C.
Course specs: Par 72, 7,237 yards, designed by Leon Howard
Purse: $2 million
Defending champion: Ernie Els
Notables in the field: Ernie Els, Jim Furyk, Alex Cejka, Bernhard Langer, Davis Love III, Duffy Waldorf, Stuart Appleby, Tom Lehman
Tee times: TBD
Coverage times (ET): Friday, first round, 2-5 p.m., GC; Saturday, second round, 2:30-5 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 2:30-5 p.m., GC
European Tour
Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters
Thursday-Sunday, Real Club Valderrama, Sotogrande, Spain
Course specs: Par x
Purse: 3 million euros
Defending champion: John Catlin
Notables in the field: John Rahm, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Matt Fitzpatrick, David Lipsky, Thomas Pieters, Thomas Detry, David Horsey, Ryan Fox, Gaganjeet Bhullar, Laird Shepherd
Tee times: TBD
Coverage times (ET): Thursday, first round, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 7:30 a.m.-12 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, round, 7:30 a.m.-12 p.m
Other tours
LADIES EUROPEAN TOUR: Aramco Team Series – New York (Glen Oaks CC), Westbury, N.Y. (Thursday-Saturday); Notables in field: Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson, Danielle Kang, Jessica Korda, Gabi Ruffels, Cheyenne Woods, Maja Stark, Pauline Roussin Bouchard *Golf Channel will air tape-delay coverage during the early-morning hours from Oct. 15-17
EUROPEAN CHALLENGE TOUR: Emporda Challenge, Emporda Golf, Emporda, Spain (Thursday-Sunday); Notables in the field: Matthias Schmid, Alex del Rey, Alfie Plant, David Boote, Jacobo Pastor, Victor Pastor, Angel Hidalgo
SUNSHINE TOUR: Blue Label Challenge, Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa (Wednesday-Saturday); Notables in field: Jaco Van Zyl, Stefan Wears-Taylor, Rourke van der Spuy, Fred From