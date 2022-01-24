This week in golf: TV sked, tee times, info for Farmers Insurance, other events

Here's a look at what's happening around the golf world and how you can watch (all times ET):

PGA Tour

Farmers Insurance Open

Wednesday-Saturday, Torrey Pines GC (North, South), La Jolla, California

Course specs: South Course, par 72, 7,765 yards; North Course, par 72, 7,258 yards

Purse: $8.4 million ($1,512,000 to winner)

Defending champion: Patrick Reed

Notables in the field: Bryson DeChambeau, Rickie Fowler, Billy Horschel, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm, Reed, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas

Tee times: Click here when available

TV schedule (all times ET): Wednesday, first round, noon-4 p.m., GC; Thursday, second round, 3-7 p.m., GC; Friday, third round, 3-5 p.m., GC, 5-8 p.m., CBS; Saturday, final round, 2:30-4:30 p.m., 4:30-8 p.m. CBS

LPGA

Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio

Thursday-Sunday, Boca Rio GC, Boca Raton, Florida

Course specs: Par 72, 6,701 yards

Purse: $2 million

Defending champion: Nelly Korda

Notables in the field: Nasa Hataoka, Brooke Henderson, Ariya Jutanugarn, Lydia Ko, Jessica Korda, Nelly Korda, Inbee Park, Yuka Saso, Patty Tavatanakit, Lexi Thompson

Tee times: Click here when available

TV schedule (all times ET): Thursday, first round, 11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 2-5 p.m., GC

DP World Tour

Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic

Thursday-Sunday, Emirates GC, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Course specs: Par 72, 7,353 yards

Purse: $8 million

Defending champion: Paul Casey

Notables in the field: Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Thomas Pieters, Lee Westwood

Tee times: Click here when available

TV schedule (all times ET): Thursday, first round, 2:30-8 a.m., GC; Friday, second round, 2:30-8 a.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 2-8 a.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 2-8 a.m., GC

Other events

Korn Ferry Tour: Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, Sunday (Jan. 23)-Wednesday (Jan. 26), Abaco Club on Winding Bay, Great Abaco, Bahamas

APGA Tour: APGA Farmers Insurance Invitational, Saturday-Sunday, Torrey Pines (North, South) La Jolla, California; TV: Sunday, 5-7:30 p.m., GC

NCAA: Southwestern Invitational, Monday-Wednesday, North Ranch Country Club, Westlake Village, California; TV: Mon-Wed., 4:30-7:30 p.m., GC