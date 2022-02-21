This week in golf: TV sked, tee times, info for Honda and Cologuard

Here's a look at what's happening around the golf world and how you can watch:

PGA Tour

Honda Classic

Thursday-Sunday, PGA National Resort and Spa (Champion), Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

Course specs: Par 70, 7,125 yards, designed by Jack Nicklaus

Purse: $8 million ($1.44 million to winner)

Defending champion: Matt Jones

Notables in the field: Louis Oosthuizen, Brooks Koepka, Sungjae Im, Billy Horschel, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson, Chase Koepka, K.H. Lee, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Will McGirt, Russell Knox, Martin Kaymer, Nicolai Hojgaard

Tee times: Click here when available

TV schedule (all times ET): Thursday, first round, 2-6 p.m. GC; Friday, second round, 2-6 p.m. GC; Saturday, third round, 1-3 p.m., GC, 3-6 p.m., NBC; Sunday, final round, 1-3 p.m., GC; 3-6 p.m., NBC

PGA Tour Champions

Cologuard Classic

Friday-Sunday, Omni Tucson National Golf Resort, Tucson, Arizona

Course specs: Par 73, 7,218 yards, designed by Tom Lehman

Purse: $1.8 million ($270,000 to winner)

Defending champion: Kevin Sutherland

Notables in the field: Bernhard Langer, Ernie Els, Ian Woosnam, Sandy Lyle, Mario Tiziani, Brian Gay, Scott McCarron, Scott Dunlap

Tee times: Click here when available

TV schedule (all times ET): Friday, first round, 7-9 p.m. GC (tape delay); Saturday, second round, 3-6 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 3-6 p.m., GC

Other events

SUNSHINE TOUR/CHALLENGE TOUR: Jonsson Workwear Open, Durban CC, Durban, South Africa (Thursday-Sunday). Notables in the field: James Hart du Preez, Jon Thomson, Tom McKibbin, Jaco Van Zyl (turns 43 on Wednesday), Angus Flanagan, Pep Angles, Toby Tree, Alfie Plant, Steven Tilley, Matthew Spacey, Matthew Baldwin, Brandon Stone, John Murph

ASIAN TOUR: Royal Cup, Grand Prix GC, Kanchanaburi, Thailand (Thursday-Sunday). Notables in the field: Tom Kim, Jazz J., John Catlin, Keith Horne, S.S.P. Chawrasia, Zach Bauchou, Berry Henson