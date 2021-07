This week in golf: TV sked, tee times, info for John Deere and other pro events

Here's a look at what's happening on the PGA Tour and elsewhere this week, and how you can watch it:

PGA Tour

John Deere Classic

Thursday-Sunday, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Illinois

Course specs: Par 71, 7,268 yards, designed by D. A. Weibring (2000)

Purse: $6.2 million

Defending champion: Dylan Frittelli

Notables in the field: Daniel Berger, Zach Johnson, Steve Stricker, Kevin Na, Kevin Streelman, Kevin Tway, Kevin Stadler, Chase Seiffert, Robby Shelton, Vincent Whaley, David Perkins, Andrew Landry, Luke Kluver, Ricky Barnes, Jason Bohn

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday, first round, 3-6 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 3-6 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 1-3 p.m., GC; 3-6 p.m., CBS; Sunday, final round, 1-3 p.m., GC; 3-6 p.m., CBS

LPGA

Marathon LPGA Classic

Thursday-Sunday, Highland Meadows GC, Sylvania, Ohio

Course specs: Par 71, 6,555 yards, designed by Harold Weber (1925)

Purse: $2 million

Defending champion: Danielle Kang

Notables in the field: Kang, Sei Young Kim, Inbee Park, Brooke Henderson, Ariya Jutanugarn, Yuka Saso, a-Rachel Heck, a-Kennedy Swann, Jennifer Song, Perrine Delacour, Luna Sobron Galmes, Jennifer Chang, Brittany Altomare

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday, first round, 9-11 p.m., GC (tape delay); Thursday, second round, 9-11 p.m., GC (tape delay); Saturday, third round, 3-4 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 3-4 p.m., GC

USGA/PGA Tour Champions

U.S. Senior Open

Thursday-Sunday, Omaha (Nebraska) CC

Course specs: Par 70, 6,891 yards, designed by Perry Maxwell (1951)

Purse: $4 million

Defending champion: Steve Stricker

Notables in the field: Ernie Els, Jim Furyk, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Bernhard Langer, Peter Fowler, Carlos Franco, Doug Barron, John Bearrie, John Aber, Phillip Price, Alex Cejka, Marcus Meloan, David Toms, Chad Frank, Clark Dennis, Woody Austin, William Smith

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Wednesday, practice round, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., GC; Thursday, first round, 12-1 p.m., PEACOCK, 1-3 p.m., 6-8 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 12-1 p.m., PEACOCK, 1-3 p.m., 6-8 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 3-4 p.m., PEACOCK; 4-8 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 3-4 p.m., PEACOCK; 4-8 p.m., GC

European Tour

Arbdn Scottish Open

Thursday-Sunday, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

Course specs: Par 71, 7,293 yards, designed by Tom Doak (2007)

Purse: $8 million

Defending champion: Aaron Rai

Notables in the field: Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Billy Horschel, Lee Westwood, George Coetzee, Tyrrell Hatton, Paul Waring, Marcus Kinhult, Marcus Armitage, Wilco Neinaber, Ashley Chesters, Jason Scrivener, Rasmus Hojgaard, Cormac Sharvin

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday, first round, 7 a.m.-1 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 7 a.m.-1 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 7 a.m.-12:30 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 7 a.m.-12:30 p.m., GC

Celebrity golf

American Century Championship

Friday-Sunday, Edgewood Tahoe GC, South Lake Tahoe, Nevada

Purse: $600,000

Defending champion: Mardy Fish

Notables in the field: Charles Barkley, Tony Romo, Annika Sorenstam, Justin Timberlake, Pat Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Larry the Cable Guy, Bret Baier, Joe Buck, A.J. Hawk, Dan Quayle, Fish

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Friday, 5-8 p.m., NBCSN; Saturday, 2:30-6 p.m., NBC; Sunday, 2:30-6 p.m.

Korn Ferry Tour

TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes

Thursday-Sunday, TPC Colorado, Berthoud, Colorado

Course specs: Par 72, 7,991 yards, designed by Art Schaupeter

Purse: $600,000

Defending champion: Will Zalatoris

Notables in the field: Cameron Young, Davis Riley, Nick Hardy, Stephan Jaeger, Taylor Pendrith, Kevin Yu, Austin Eckroat, Scott Gutschewski, Tommy Gainey, Matt Atkins, Brad Armstrong, K.K. Limbhasut, Brad Hopfinger, Wade Binfield, Mark Blakefield, John Van Der Laan, Blayne Barber, Philip Barbaree

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: None