This week in golf: TV sked, tee times, info for Pebble Beach and elsewhere

Here's a look at what's happening around the golf world and how you can watch (all times ET):
PGA Tour
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Thursday-Sunday, Pebble Beach Golf Links/Spyglass Hill/Monterey Peninsula CC (Shore), Pebble Beach, California
Course specs: PB – Par 72, 6,972 yards, designed by Jack Neville/Douglas Grant; SH – Par 72, 7,041 yards, designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr.; MP – Par 71, 6,957 yards, designed by Mike Strantz
Purse: $8.7 million ($1,566,000 to winner)
Defending champion: Daniel Berger
Notables in the field: Berger, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay, Will Zalatoris, Jason Day, Min Woo Lee, D.J. Trahan, Tom Lehman, Dawie van der Walt, Bo Van Pelt, Ricky Barnes; Celebrities – Bill Murray, Larry Fitzgerald, Alfonso Ribeiro, Macklemore, Josh Allen, Mia Hamm
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule (all times ET): Thursday, first round, 3-6 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 3-6 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 1-3 p.m., GC, 3-7 p.m., CBS; Sunday, final round, 1-3 p.m., GC, 3-6:30 p.m., CBS
LPGA
LPGA Drive On Championship at Crown Colony
Thursday-Saturday, Crown Colony G&CC, Fort Myers, Florida
Course specs: Par 72, 6,526 yards, designed by Ron Garl
Purse: $1.5 million
Defending champion: Inaugural event
Notables in the field: Nelly Korda, Danielle Kang, Inbee Park, Yuka Saso, Patty Tavatanakit, Jessica Korda, Lexi Thompson, Brooke Henderson, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Brittany Altomare
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule (all times ET): Thursday, first round, 3-6 p.m.,, PEACOCK; Friday, second round, 3-6 p.m., PEACOCK; Saturday, final round, 2-5 p.m., PEACOCK
DP World Tour
Ras Al Khaimah Championship
Thursday-Sunday, Al Hamra GC, Ras Al Khaimah, U.A.E.
Course specs: Par 72, 7,325 yards, designed by Peter Harradine
Purse: $2 million
Defending champion: Inaugural event
Notables in the field: Thomas Detry, Thomas Bjorn, Tom McKibbin, Colin Montgomerie, Rasmus Hojgaard, Nicolai Hojgaard, James Morrison, Bob MacIntyre, Marcus Kinhult, Danny Willett, Daniel Van Tonder, Daniel Gavins, Daan Huizing
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule (all times ET): Thursday, first round, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., GC
Asian Tour
Saudi International
Thursday-Sunday, Royal Greens G&CC, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
Course specs: Par 70, 7,010 yards, designed by Dave Sampson
Purse: $5 million
Defending champion: Dustin Johnson
Notables in the field: Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Xander Schauffele, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, a-Ratchanon "TK" Chantananuwat, Joohyung "Thomas" Kim, Jed Morgan, James Hart du Preez, Tirawat Kaewsiribandit, Saud Sharif, Lee Westwood
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule (all times ET): Thursday, first round, 3-5 a.m., 6:30-9:30 a.m., GC; Friday, second round, 3-5 a.m., 6:30-9:30 a.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 3:30-8 a.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 3:30-8 a.m.; GC
Korn Ferry Tour
Panama Championship
Thursday-Sunday, GC of Panama, Panama City, Panama
Course specs: Par 72, 7,096 yards, designed by Ray Hearn (no relation to Dave Hearn)
Purse: $750,000 ($150,000 to winner)
Defending champion: Davis Riley
Notables in the field: Akshay Bhatia, Tain Lee, John Augenstein, Daniel Chopra, Marty Dou, Trevor Sluman, Quade Cummins, Jonathan Brightwell, Michael Gellerman, Charlie Saxon, Garett Reband, Grant Hirschman
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule (all times ET): None