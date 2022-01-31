This week in golf: TV sked, tee times, info for Pebble Beach and elsewhere

Here's a look at what's happening around the golf world and how you can watch (all times ET):

PGA Tour

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Thursday-Sunday, Pebble Beach Golf Links/Spyglass Hill/Monterey Peninsula CC (Shore), Pebble Beach, California

Course specs: PB – Par 72, 6,972 yards, designed by Jack Neville/Douglas Grant; SH – Par 72, 7,041 yards, designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr.; MP – Par 71, 6,957 yards, designed by Mike Strantz

Purse: $8.7 million ($1,566,000 to winner)

Defending champion: Daniel Berger

Notables in the field: Berger, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay, Will Zalatoris, Jason Day, Min Woo Lee, D.J. Trahan, Tom Lehman, Dawie van der Walt, Bo Van Pelt, Ricky Barnes; Celebrities – Bill Murray, Larry Fitzgerald, Alfonso Ribeiro, Macklemore, Josh Allen, Mia Hamm

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule (all times ET): Thursday, first round, 3-6 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 3-6 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 1-3 p.m., GC, 3-7 p.m., CBS; Sunday, final round, 1-3 p.m., GC, 3-6:30 p.m., CBS

LPGA

LPGA Drive On Championship at Crown Colony

Thursday-Saturday, Crown Colony G&CC, Fort Myers, Florida

Course specs: Par 72, 6,526 yards, designed by Ron Garl

Purse: $1.5 million

Defending champion: Inaugural event

Notables in the field: Nelly Korda, Danielle Kang, Inbee Park, Yuka Saso, Patty Tavatanakit, Jessica Korda, Lexi Thompson, Brooke Henderson, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Brittany Altomare

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule (all times ET): Thursday, first round, 3-6 p.m.,, PEACOCK; Friday, second round, 3-6 p.m., PEACOCK; Saturday, final round, 2-5 p.m., PEACOCK

DP World Tour

Ras Al Khaimah Championship

Thursday-Sunday, Al Hamra GC, Ras Al Khaimah, U.A.E.

Course specs: Par 72, 7,325 yards, designed by Peter Harradine

Purse: $2 million

Defending champion: Inaugural event

Notables in the field: Thomas Detry, Thomas Bjorn, Tom McKibbin, Colin Montgomerie, Rasmus Hojgaard, Nicolai Hojgaard, James Morrison, Bob MacIntyre, Marcus Kinhult, Danny Willett, Daniel Van Tonder, Daniel Gavins, Daan Huizing

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule (all times ET): Thursday, first round, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., GC

Asian Tour

Saudi International

Thursday-Sunday, Royal Greens G&CC, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

Course specs: Par 70, 7,010 yards, designed by Dave Sampson

Purse: $5 million

Defending champion: Dustin Johnson

Notables in the field: Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Xander Schauffele, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, a-Ratchanon "TK" Chantananuwat, Joohyung "Thomas" Kim, Jed Morgan, James Hart du Preez, Tirawat Kaewsiribandit, Saud Sharif, Lee Westwood

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule (all times ET): Thursday, first round, 3-5 a.m., 6:30-9:30 a.m., GC; Friday, second round, 3-5 a.m., 6:30-9:30 a.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 3:30-8 a.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 3:30-8 a.m.; GC

Korn Ferry Tour

Panama Championship

Thursday-Sunday, GC of Panama, Panama City, Panama

Course specs: Par 72, 7,096 yards, designed by Ray Hearn (no relation to Dave Hearn)

Purse: $750,000 ($150,000 to winner)

Defending champion: Davis Riley

Notables in the field: Akshay Bhatia, Tain Lee, John Augenstein, Daniel Chopra, Marty Dou, Trevor Sluman, Quade Cummins, Jonathan Brightwell, Michael Gellerman, Charlie Saxon, Garett Reband, Grant Hirschman

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule (all times ET): None