This week in golf: TV sked, tee times, info for RBC Heritage, Lotte Championship

Here's a look at what's happening around the golf world, from Harbour Town to Hawaii, and how you can watch:

PGA Tour

RBC Heritage

Thursday-Sunday, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

Course specs: Par 71, 7,121 yards, designed by Pete Dye

Purse: $8 million ($1,440,000 to the winner)

Defending champion: Stewart Cink

Notables in the field: Daniel Berger, Patrick Cantlay, Jim Furyk, Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas

Tee times: Click here when available

TV schedule (all times ET): Thursday, 3-6 p.m., first round, GC; Friday, 3-6 p.m., second round, GC; Saturday, third round, 1-3 p.m., GC; 3-6 p.m., CBS; Sunday, final round, 1-3 p.m.; 3-6 p.m., CBS

LPGA Tour

Lotte Championship

Wednesday-Saturday, Hoakalei CC, Ewa Beach, Hawaii

Course specs: Par 72, 6,397 yards, designed by Ernie Els

Purse: $2 million

Defending champion: Lydia Ko

Notables in the field: Hannah Green, Nasa Hataoka, Brooke Henderson, Danielle Kang, Lydia Ko, Jennifer Kupcho, Yuka Saso, Atthaya Thitikul

Tee times: Click here when available

TV schedule (all times ET): Wednesday, first round, 7-11 p.m., GC; Thursday, second round, 7-11 p.m., GC; Friday, third round, 7-11 p.m., GC; Saturday, final round, 7-11 p.m., GC.

Western Intercollegiate

College Golf

Monday-Wednesday Pasatiempo GC, Santa Cruz, Calif.

Defending champion: Pepperdine; Joe Highsmith, Pepperdine

Teams competing: San Jose State (host), Arizona, Brigham Young, California, Cal.- Irvine, Colorado State, Hawaii, Oregon, Pepperdine, San Diego State, Stanford, USC, Texas, Washington

TV schedule (all times ET): Monday, first round, 7-10 p.m., GC; Tuesday, second round, 7-10 p.m., GC; Wednesday, final round, 4-7 p.m., GC

Other tours

KORN FERRY TOUR: Veritex Bank Championship, Texas Rangers GC, Arlington, Texas (April 13-16); live streaming on GolfChannel.com, Rds. 3 and 4, noon-6 p.m.

ASIAN TOUR / LADIES EUROPEAN TOUR: Trust Golf Asian Mixed Stableford Challenge, Siam CC (Waterside), Thailand (April 14-17)

PGA OF AMERICA: PGA Professional Championship, Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, Austin, Texas (April 17-20)