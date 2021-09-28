This week in golf: TV sked, tee times, info for Sanderson, Dunhill Links, ShopRite

Here's a look at what's happening in pro golf this week, and how you can watch it:
PGA Tour
Sanderson Farms Championship
Thursday-Sunday, CC of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.
Course specs: Par 72, 7,461 yards
Purse: $7 million
Defending champion: Sergio Garcia
Notables in the field: Sergio Garcia, Will Zalatoris, Matthew Wolff, Rory Sabbatini, Nate Lashley, David Lipsky, David Skinns, Taylor Pendrith, Luke List, Brett Drewitt, Alex Smalley, Cameron Young, Kevin Stadler, K.H. Lee, Vincent Whaley, Quade Cummins
Tee times: TBD
Coverage times (ET): Thursday, first round, 4-7 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 4-7 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 4-7 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 4-7 p.m., GC.
European Tour
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
Thursday-Sunday, Old Course at St. Andrews/Carnoustie/Kingsbarns, Fife, Scotland
Course specs: Par 72/71/72, 7,318/7,402/7,228 yards
Purse: $5 million
Defending champion: Victor Perez (2019)
Notables in the field: Billy Horschel, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Shane Lowry, Angus Flanagan, Joe Long, Jack Senior, George Coetzee, Jason Scrivener, Johannes Veerman, Martin Rohwer, Marc Warren, Joost Luiten, Brett Rankin, Tapio Pulkkanen
Tee times: TBD
Coverage times (ET): Thursday, first round, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, round, 7 a.m.-12 p.m.
LPGA
ShopRite LPGA Classic
Friday-Sunday, Seaview Hotel & GC (Bay), Galloway, N.J.
Course specs: Par 71, 6,190 yards
Purse: $1.75 million
Defending champion: Mel Reid
Notables in the field: Mel Reid, Brooke Henderson, Ariya Jutanugarn, Danielle Kang, Jin Young Ko, Patty Tavatanakit, Lexi Thompson
Tee times: TBD
Coverage times (ET): Friday, first round, 1-4 p.m., GC; Saturday, second round, 1-4 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 1-4 p.m., GC.
Golf Channel’s broadcast team will feature Cara Banks handling play-by-play duties, with analysts Judy Rankin and Paige Mackenzie and on-course reporters Karen Stupples and Kay Cockerill. It is the first-ever all-woman golf broadcast team in U.S. television history.
Other events
- USGA: U.S. Mid-Amateur, Sankaty Head GC, Siasconset, Mass.; Miacomet GC, Nantucket, Mass. (Sept. 25-30)
- USGA: U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur, Berkeley Hall, Bluffton, S.C., (Sept. 25-30)