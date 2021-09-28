This week in golf: TV sked, tee times, info for Sanderson, Dunhill Links, ShopRite

Here's a look at what's happening in pro golf this week, and how you can watch it:

PGA Tour

Sanderson Farms Championship

Thursday-Sunday, CC of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.

Course specs: Par 72, 7,461 yards

Purse: $7 million

Defending champion: Sergio Garcia

Notables in the field: Sergio Garcia, Will Zalatoris, Matthew Wolff, Rory Sabbatini, Nate Lashley, David Lipsky, David Skinns, Taylor Pendrith, Luke List, Brett Drewitt, Alex Smalley, Cameron Young, Kevin Stadler, K.H. Lee, Vincent Whaley, Quade Cummins

Tee times: TBD

Coverage times (ET): Thursday, first round, 4-7 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 4-7 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 4-7 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 4-7 p.m., GC.

European Tour

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Thursday-Sunday, Old Course at St. Andrews/Carnoustie/Kingsbarns, Fife, Scotland

Course specs: Par 72/71/72, 7,318/7,402/7,228 yards

Purse: $5 million

Defending champion: Victor Perez (2019)

Notables in the field: Billy Horschel, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Shane Lowry, Angus Flanagan, Joe Long, Jack Senior, George Coetzee, Jason Scrivener, Johannes Veerman, Martin Rohwer, Marc Warren, Joost Luiten, Brett Rankin, Tapio Pulkkanen

Tee times: TBD

Coverage times (ET): Thursday, first round, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, round, 7 a.m.-12 p.m.

LPGA

ShopRite LPGA Classic

Friday-Sunday, Seaview Hotel & GC (Bay), Galloway, N.J.

Course specs: Par 71, 6,190 yards

Purse: $1.75 million

Defending champion: Mel Reid

Notables in the field: Mel Reid, Brooke Henderson, Ariya Jutanugarn, Danielle Kang, Jin Young Ko, Patty Tavatanakit, Lexi Thompson

Tee times: TBD

Coverage times (ET): Friday, first round, 1-4 p.m., GC; Saturday, second round, 1-4 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 1-4 p.m., GC.

Golf Channel’s broadcast team will feature Cara Banks handling play-by-play duties, with analysts Judy Rankin and Paige Mackenzie and on-course reporters Karen Stupples and Kay Cockerill. It is the first-ever all-woman golf broadcast team in U.S. television history.

Other events