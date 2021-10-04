This week in golf: TV sked, tee times, info for Shriners, Founders Cup

Here's a look at what's happening in pro golf this week, and how you can watch it:
PGA Tour
Shriners Children's Open
Thursday-Sunday, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas
Course specs: Par 71, 7,255 yards
Purse: $7 million
Defending champion: Martin Laird
Notables in the field: Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Reed, Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, Andrew Landry, Henrik Norlander, Kyle Westmoreland, Tyler McCumber, Bill Haas, Sahith Theegala, Tom Hoge, Jason Kokrak, Rory Sabbatini
Tee times: TBD
Coverage times (ET): Thursday, first round, 5-8 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 5-8 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 5-8 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 5-8 p.m., GC
LPGA
Cognizant Founders Cup
Thursday-Sunday, Mountain Ridge CC, West Caldwell, N.J.
Course specs: Par 72, 6,656 yards
Purse: $3 million
Defending champion: Jin Young Ko (2019)
Notables in the field: Jin Young Ko, Nelly Korda, Jessica Korda, Danielle Kang, Brooke Henderson, a-Amari Avery, a-Jensen Castle, Cheyenne Knight
Tee times: TBD
Coverage times (ET): Thursday, first round, 2-5 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 12-3 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 12-3 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 12-3 p.m., GC
PGA Tour Champions
Constellation Furyk & Friends
Friday-Sunday, Timuquana CC, Jacksonville, Fla.
Course specs: Par 72, 6,949 yards, designed by Donald Ross
Purse: $2 million
Defending champion: Inaugural event
Notables in the field: Jim Furyk, Phil Mickelson, Steve Stricker, Padraig Harrington, Ernie Els, Davis Love III, Fred Funk, David McKenzie
Tee times: TBD
Coverage times (ET): Friday, first round, 3-5 p.m., GC; Saturday, second round, 3-5 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 3-5 p.m., GC
European Tour
Spanish Open
Thursday-Sunday, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid, Spain
Course specs: Par 71, 7,112 yards
Purse: 1.5 million euros
Defending champion: Jon Rahm (2019)
Notables in the field: Jon Rahm, Bernd Wiesberger, Thorbjorn Olesen, Marcus Kinhult, Jason Scrivener, George Coetzee, a-David Puig, Jacobo Pastor, Matthew Southgate, Luke Donald, John Catlin, Jean-Baptiste Gonnet
Tee times: TBD
Coverage times (ET): Thursday, first round, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 8-11:30 a.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 7:30 a.m.-12 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 7-11:30 a.m., GC
College
Blessings Collegiate Invitational
Monday-Wednesday, The Blessings GC, Fayetteville, Ark.
Course specs: Par 72, 7,700/6,455 yards
Defending champions: Men – Alabama; Alex Goff, Kentucky; Women – Arkansas; Brooke Matthew, Arkansas
Notables in the field: Teams – Arizona, Arkansas, Illinois, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas Tech, UCLA; Players – Ludvig Aberg, Texas Tech; Austin Greaser, North Carolina; Julian Perico, Arkansas; Jerry Ji, Illinois; Vivian Hou, Arizona; Julia Johnson, Ole Miss; Brooke Matthews, Arkansas; Emma Spitz, UCLA
Tee times: Click here
Coverage times (ET): Monday, first round, 4-7 p.m., GC; Tuesday, second round, 4-7 p.m., GC; Wednesday, final round, 4-7 p.m., GC