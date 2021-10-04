This week in golf: TV sked, tee times, info for Shriners, Founders Cup

Here's a look at what's happening in pro golf this week, and how you can watch it:

PGA Tour

Shriners Children's Open

Thursday-Sunday, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas

Course specs: Par 71, 7,255 yards

Purse: $7 million

Defending champion: Martin Laird

Notables in the field: Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Reed, Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, Andrew Landry, Henrik Norlander, Kyle Westmoreland, Tyler McCumber, Bill Haas, Sahith Theegala, Tom Hoge, Jason Kokrak, Rory Sabbatini

Tee times: TBD

Coverage times (ET): Thursday, first round, 5-8 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 5-8 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 5-8 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 5-8 p.m., GC

LPGA

Cognizant Founders Cup

Thursday-Sunday, Mountain Ridge CC, West Caldwell, N.J.

Course specs: Par 72, 6,656 yards

Purse: $3 million

Defending champion: Jin Young Ko (2019)

Notables in the field: Jin Young Ko, Nelly Korda, Jessica Korda, Danielle Kang, Brooke Henderson, a-Amari Avery, a-Jensen Castle, Cheyenne Knight

Tee times: TBD

Coverage times (ET): Thursday, first round, 2-5 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 12-3 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 12-3 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 12-3 p.m., GC

PGA Tour Champions

Constellation Furyk & Friends

Friday-Sunday, Timuquana CC, Jacksonville, Fla.

Course specs: Par 72, 6,949 yards, designed by Donald Ross

Purse: $2 million

Defending champion: Inaugural event

Notables in the field: Jim Furyk, Phil Mickelson, Steve Stricker, Padraig Harrington, Ernie Els, Davis Love III, Fred Funk, David McKenzie

Tee times: TBD

Coverage times (ET): Friday, first round, 3-5 p.m., GC; Saturday, second round, 3-5 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 3-5 p.m., GC

European Tour

Spanish Open

Thursday-Sunday, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid, Spain

Course specs: Par 71, 7,112 yards

Purse: 1.5 million euros

Defending champion: Jon Rahm (2019)

Notables in the field: Jon Rahm, Bernd Wiesberger, Thorbjorn Olesen, Marcus Kinhult, Jason Scrivener, George Coetzee, a-David Puig, Jacobo Pastor, Matthew Southgate, Luke Donald, John Catlin, Jean-Baptiste Gonnet

Tee times: TBD

Coverage times (ET): Thursday, first round, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 8-11:30 a.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 7:30 a.m.-12 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 7-11:30 a.m., GC

College

Blessings Collegiate Invitational

Monday-Wednesday, The Blessings GC, Fayetteville, Ark.

Course specs: Par 72, 7,700/6,455 yards

Defending champions: Men – Alabama; Alex Goff, Kentucky; Women – Arkansas; Brooke Matthew, Arkansas

Notables in the field: Teams – Arizona, Arkansas, Illinois, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas Tech, UCLA; Players – Ludvig Aberg, Texas Tech; Austin Greaser, North Carolina; Julian Perico, Arkansas; Jerry Ji, Illinois; Vivian Hou, Arizona; Julia Johnson, Ole Miss; Brooke Matthews, Arkansas; Emma Spitz, UCLA

Tee times: Click here

Coverage times (ET): Monday, first round, 4-7 p.m., GC; Tuesday, second round, 4-7 p.m., GC; Wednesday, final round, 4-7 p.m., GC