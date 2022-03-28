This week in golf: TV sked, tee times, info for Valero, Chevron and ANWA

Here's a look at what's happening around the golf world, from Augusta to California, and how you can watch:

PGA Tour

Valero Texas Open

Thursday-Sunday, TPC San Antonio (Oaks), San Antonio, Texas

Course specs: Par 72, 7,494 yards, designed by Greg Norman

Purse: $8.6 million ($1,548,000 to the winner)

Defending champion: Jordan Spieth

Notables in the field: Abraham Ancer, Richard Bland, Jason Day, Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau, Takumi Kanaya, Matt Kuchar, Rory McIlroy, Spieth, Lee Westwood

Tee times: Click here when available

TV schedule (all times ET): Thursday, first round, 4-7 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 4-7 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 1-3:30 p.m., GC, 3:30-6 p.m., NBC; Sunday, final round, 1-2 p.m., GC, 2-6 p.m., NBC 

LPGA Tour

Chevron Championship

Mission Hills GC (Dinah Shore Course), Rancho Mirage, Calif.

Course specs: Par 72, 6,799 yards, designed by Desmond Muirhead

Purse: $5 million

Defending champion: Patty Tavatanakit

Notables in the field: Ingee Chun, Nasa Hataoka, Brooke Henderson, Danielle Kang, Jin Young Ko, Lydia Ko, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Inbee Park, Yuka Saso, Tavatanakit, Lexi Thompson

Tee times: Click here when available

TV schedule (all times ET): Thursday, first round, noon-4 p.m., 7-9 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, noon-4 p.m., 7-9 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 5-9 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 5-9 p.m., GC.

Women's Amateur

Augusta National Women’s Amateur

Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, Champions Retreat GC, Augusta National GC, Augusta, Ga.

Defending champion: Tsubasa Kajitani

Notables in the field: Amari Avery, Jensen Castle, Megha Ganne, Rachel Heck, Aline Krauter, Ingrid Lindblad, Emilia Migliaccio, Alexa Pano, Erica Shepherd, Lei Ye, Rose Zhang

Tee times: Click here when available

TV schedule (all times ET): Saturday, final round, noon-3:30 p.m., NBC

Juniors

Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals

Sunday, Augusta National GC, Augusta, Ga.

TV schedule (all times ET): Sunday, finals, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., GC.

PGA Tour Champions

Rapiscan Systems Classic

Friday-Sunday, Grand Bear GC, Biloxi, Miss.

Purse: $1.6 million

Defending Champion: Kevin Sutherland (2019 champion)

Notables in the field: Steven Alker, Darren Clarke, Ernie Els, Jim Furyk, Retief Goosen, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Bernhard Langer, David Toms

Tee times: Click here when available

TV schedule (all times ET): Friday, first round, 10 p.m.-12 a.m.(tape delay), GC; Saturday, second round, 3:30-5 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 2-5 p.m., GC.

Other tours

KORN FERRY TOUR: ClubCar Championship at The Landings Club, The Landings Club (Deere Creek), Savannah, Ga. (March 31-April 3)

LADIES EUROPEAN TOUR: Investec South African Women’s Open, Westlake GC, South Africa (March 30-April 2)

EPSON TOUR: Casino Del Sol Classic, Sewailo GC, Tucson, Ariz. (March 31-April 3)

