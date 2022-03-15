This week in golf: TV sked, tee times, info for Valspar week

Here's a look at what's happening around the golf world, from the Snake Pit to South Africa, and how you can watch:
PGA Tour
Valspar Championship
Thursday-Sunday, Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead), Palm Harbor, Florida.
Course specs: Par 71, 7,340 yards, designed by Larry Packard
Purse: $7.8 million ($1,404,000 to the winner)
Defending champion: Sam Burns
Notables in the field: Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick, Alex Fitzpatrick, Brice Garnett, Tyler Duncan, Lanto Griffin, Matt Wallace, Russell Knox, Keegan Bradley
Tee times: Click here when available
TV schedule (all times ET): Thursday, first round, 2-6 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 2-6 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 1-3 p.m., GC; 3-6 p.m., NBC; Sunday, final round, 1-3 p.m., GC; 3-6 p.m., NBC
DP World Tour
Steyn City Championship
Thursday-Sunday, The Club at Steyn City, Johannesburg, South Africa
Course specs: Par 72, 7,716 yards, designed by Jack William Nicklaus
Purse: $1.5 million
Defending champion: Inaugural event
Notables in the field: George Coetzee, Byron Coetzee, Jason Scrivener, Martin Rohwer, Lyle Rowe, Johannes Veerman, Ross Fisher, Trevor Fisher Jr., Tapio Pulkkanen, Francesco Laporta, Haydn Porteous
Tee times: Click here when available
TV schedule (all times ET): Thursday, first round, 6:30-11:30 a.m., GC; Friday, second round, 6:30-11:30 a.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 6:30-11 a.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 6:30-11 a.m., GC.
Korn Ferry Tour
Hoag Classic
Thursday-Sunday, Le Triomphe Golf & Country Club, Broussard, Louisiana
Course specs: Par 71, 6,961 yards, designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr.
Purse: $750,000 ($350,000 to winner)
Defending champion: Roberto Diaz
Notables in the field: Akshay Bhatia, Davis Thompson, John Pak, Marty Dou, Tain Lee, Sam Saunders, Bo Hoag, Matt Picanso, Corey Shaun, Kevin Roy, Jeremy Paul, Brent Grant, Ben Taylor, Tyson Alexander
Tee times: Click here when available
Other tours
LADIES EUROPEAN TOUR: Aramco Saudi Ladies International, Royal Greens G&CC, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia (March 17-20)
SYMETRA TOUR: Carlisle Arizona Women’s Golf Classic, Longbow GC, Mesa, Ariz. (March 17-20)