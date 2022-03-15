This week in golf: TV sked, tee times, info for Valspar week

Here's a look at what's happening around the golf world, from the Snake Pit to South Africa, and how you can watch:

PGA Tour

Valspar Championship

Thursday-Sunday, Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead), Palm Harbor, Florida.

Course specs: Par 71, 7,340 yards, designed by Larry Packard

Purse: $7.8 million ($1,404,000 to the winner)

Defending champion: Sam Burns

Notables in the field: Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick, Alex Fitzpatrick, Brice Garnett, Tyler Duncan, Lanto Griffin, Matt Wallace, Russell Knox, Keegan Bradley

Tee times: Click here when available

TV schedule (all times ET): Thursday, first round, 2-6 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 2-6 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 1-3 p.m., GC; 3-6 p.m., NBC; Sunday, final round, 1-3 p.m., GC; 3-6 p.m., NBC

DP World Tour

Steyn City Championship

Thursday-Sunday, The Club at Steyn City, Johannesburg, South Africa

Course specs: Par 72, 7,716 yards, designed by Jack William Nicklaus

Purse: $1.5 million

Defending champion: Inaugural event

Notables in the field: George Coetzee, Byron Coetzee, Jason Scrivener, Martin Rohwer, Lyle Rowe, Johannes Veerman, Ross Fisher, Trevor Fisher Jr., Tapio Pulkkanen, Francesco Laporta, Haydn Porteous

Tee times: Click here when available

TV schedule (all times ET): Thursday, first round, 6:30-11:30 a.m., GC; Friday, second round, 6:30-11:30 a.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 6:30-11 a.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 6:30-11 a.m., GC.

Korn Ferry Tour

Hoag Classic

Thursday-Sunday, Le Triomphe Golf & Country Club, Broussard, Louisiana

Course specs: Par 71, 6,961 yards, designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr.

Purse: $750,000 ($350,000 to winner)

Defending champion: Roberto Diaz

Notables in the field: Akshay Bhatia, Davis Thompson, John Pak, Marty Dou, Tain Lee, Sam Saunders, Bo Hoag, Matt Picanso, Corey Shaun, Kevin Roy, Jeremy Paul, Brent Grant, Ben Taylor, Tyson Alexander

Tee times: Click here when available

Other tours

LADIES EUROPEAN TOUR: Aramco Saudi Ladies International, Royal Greens G&CC, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia (March 17-20)

SYMETRA TOUR: Carlisle Arizona Women’s Golf Classic, Longbow GC, Mesa, Ariz. (March 17-20)