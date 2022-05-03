This week in golf: TV sked, tee times, info for Wells Fargo Championship and other events

Here's a look at what's happening around the golf world and how you can watch (all times ET):

PGA Tour

Wells Fargo Championship

Thursday-Sunday, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Md.

Course specs: Par 70, 7.124 yards

Purse: $9 million ($1,620,000 to the winner)

Defending champion: Rory McIlroy

Notables in the field: Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Corey Conners, Jason Day, Tony Finau, Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy, Francesco Molinari, Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Matthew Wolff

Tee times: Click here when available

TV schedule: Thursday, first round, 2-6 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 2-6 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 1-3 p.m., GC; 3-6 p.m., CBS; Sunday, final round, 1-3 p.m., GC; 3-6 p.m., CBS

PGA Tour Champions

Mitsubishi Electric Classic

Friday-Sunday, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.

Course specs: Par 72, 7,179 yards

Purse: $1.8 million ($270,000 to the winner)

Defending champion: Dicky Pride

Notables in the field: Fred Couples, David Duval, Ernie Els, Retief Goosen, Jay Haas, Padraig Harrington, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Bernhard Langer, Davis Love III, Steve Stricker, David Toms

Tee times: Click here when available

TV schedule: Friday, first round, 12-2 p.m., GC; Saturday, second round, 3-6 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 3-6 p.m., GC

DP World Tour

Betfred British Masters

Thursday-Sunday, The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England

Course specs: Par 72, 7,232 yards, designed by Dave Thomas & Peter Alliss

Purse: £1,850,000

Defending champion: Richard Bland

Notables in the field: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Richard Bland, Thomas Detry, Nicolai Hojgaard, Sam Horsfield, Marcus Kinhult, Robert MacIntyre, Viktor Perez, Lee Westwood, Danny Willett

Tee times: Click here when available

TV schedule: Thursday, first round, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., GC

Other tours

KORN FERRY TOUR: Simmons Bank Open, The Grove, College Grove, Tenn. (May 5-8)

LADIES EUROPEAN TOUR: Madrid Ladies Open, Complejo Deportive RACE, Madrid, Spain (May 5-8)

EPSON TOUR: Casino Del Sol Classic, Sewailo GC, Tucson, Ariz. (March 31-April 3)

