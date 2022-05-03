This week in golf: TV sked, tee times, info for Wells Fargo Championship and other events

Here's a look at what's happening around the golf world and how you can watch (all times ET):
PGA Tour
Wells Fargo Championship
Thursday-Sunday, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Md.
Course specs: Par 70, 7.124 yards
Purse: $9 million ($1,620,000 to the winner)
Defending champion: Rory McIlroy
Notables in the field: Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Corey Conners, Jason Day, Tony Finau, Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy, Francesco Molinari, Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Matthew Wolff
Tee times: Click here when available
TV schedule: Thursday, first round, 2-6 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 2-6 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 1-3 p.m., GC; 3-6 p.m., CBS; Sunday, final round, 1-3 p.m., GC; 3-6 p.m., CBS
PGA Tour Champions
Mitsubishi Electric Classic
Friday-Sunday, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.
Course specs: Par 72, 7,179 yards
Purse: $1.8 million ($270,000 to the winner)
Defending champion: Dicky Pride
Notables in the field: Fred Couples, David Duval, Ernie Els, Retief Goosen, Jay Haas, Padraig Harrington, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Bernhard Langer, Davis Love III, Steve Stricker, David Toms
Tee times: Click here when available
TV schedule: Friday, first round, 12-2 p.m., GC; Saturday, second round, 3-6 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 3-6 p.m., GC
DP World Tour
Betfred British Masters
Thursday-Sunday, The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England
Course specs: Par 72, 7,232 yards, designed by Dave Thomas & Peter Alliss
Purse: £1,850,000
Defending champion: Richard Bland
Notables in the field: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Richard Bland, Thomas Detry, Nicolai Hojgaard, Sam Horsfield, Marcus Kinhult, Robert MacIntyre, Viktor Perez, Lee Westwood, Danny Willett
Tee times: Click here when available
TV schedule: Thursday, first round, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., GC
Other tours
KORN FERRY TOUR: Simmons Bank Open, The Grove, College Grove, Tenn. (May 5-8)
LADIES EUROPEAN TOUR: Madrid Ladies Open, Complejo Deportive RACE, Madrid, Spain (May 5-8)
EPSON TOUR: Casino Del Sol Classic, Sewailo GC, Tucson, Ariz. (March 31-April 3)
Birthdays
- Tuesday: Brooks Koepka (32)
- Wednesday: Rory McIlroy (33), Bob Tway (63)
- Saturday: Jay Monahan (52)
- Sunday: Jim "Bones" Mackay (57), Chris Kirk (37)