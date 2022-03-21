This week in golf: TV sked, tee times, info for WGC-Match Play week

Here's a look at what's happening around the golf world, from Austin to Qatar, and how you can watch:

PGA Tour

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

Wednesday-Sunday, Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas

Course specs: Par 71, 7,108 yards, designed by Pete Dye

Purse: $12 million ($2,160,000 to the winner)

Defending champion: Billy Horschel

Notables in the field: Patrick Cantlay, Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas

Tee times: Click here when available

TV schedule (all times ET): Wednesday, first round of pool play, 2-8 p.m., GC; Thursday, second round of pool play, 2-8 p.m., GC; Friday, third round of pool play, 2-8 p.m., GC; Saturday, Round of 16, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., GC; quarterfinals, 2-6 p.m., NBC; Sunday, semifinals, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., GC; finals, 3-7 p.m., NBC.

PGA Tour

Corales Puntacana Championship

Thursday-Sunday, Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Course Specs: Par 72, 7,670 yards, designed by Tom Fazio

Purse: $3.7 million ($666,000 to the winner)

Defending Champion: Joel Dahmen

Notables in the field: Dahmen, Jason Dufner, Emiliano Grillo, Nicolai Hojgaard, Rasmus Hojgaard, Graeme McDowell, Victor Perez, Davis Riley, Sahith Theegala, Camilo Villegas

Tee Times: Click here when available

TV schedule (all times ET): Thursday, first round, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 10:30 a.m.- 1:30 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 2-5 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 2-5 p.m., GC

DP World Tour

Commercial Bank Qatar Masters

Thursday-Sunday, Doha GC, Doha, Qatar

Course specs: Par 72, 7,401 yards, designed by Peter Harradine

Purse: $2 million

Defending champion: Antoine Rozner

Notables in the field: Dean Burmester, Thomas Bjorn, Jorge Campillo, Nicolas Colsaerts, Justin Harding, Thorbjorn Olesen, Rozner, Ashun Wu

Tee times: Click here when available

TV schedule (all times ET): Thursday, first round, 5-10 a.m., GC; Friday, second round, 7-10 a.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 7-9:30 a.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 5-9:30 a.m., GC.

LPGA Tour

JTBC Classic

Thursday-Sunday, Aviara GC, Carlsbad, California

Course specs: Par 72, 6,609 yards, designed by Arnold Palmer

Purse: $1.5 million

Defending champion: Inbee Park

Notables in the field: Nasa Hataoka, Danielle Kang, Sei Young Kim, Jin Young Ko, Jessica Korda, Minjee Lee, Leona Maguire, Inbee Park, Lexi Thompson

Tee times: Click here when available

Other tours

KORN FERRY TOUR: Lake Charles Championship, The CC at Golden Nugget, Lake Charles, La. (March 24-27)

LADIES EUROPEAN TOUR: Joburg Ladies Open, Modderfontein GC, Johannesburg, South Africa (March 24-26)

EPSON TOUR: IOA Championship, Morongo GC at Tukwet Canyon, Beaumont, Calif. (March 25-27)