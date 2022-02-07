This week in golf: TV sked, tee times, info for WM Phoenix Open and other events

Here's a look at what's happening around the golf world and how you can watch (all times ET):
PGA Tour
WM Phoenix Open
Thursday-Sunday, TPC Scottsdale (Stadium), Scottsdale, Arizona
Course specs: Par 71, 7,261 yards, designed by Tom Weiskopf and Jay Morrish
Purse: $8.2 million ($1,476,000 to winner)
Defending champion: Brooks Koepka
Notables in the field: Koepka, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory Sabbatini, Daniel Berger, Kelly Kraft, Emiliano Grillo, a-Preston Summerhays
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule (all times ET): Thursday, first round, 3-7 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 3-7 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 1-3 p.m., GC, 3-6:30 p.m., CBS; Sunday, final round, 1-3 p.m., GC, 3-6 p.m., CBS
DP World Tour
Ras Al Khaimah Classic
Thursday-Sunday, Al Hamra GC, Ras Al Kaimah, U.A.E.
Course specs: Par 72, 7,325 yards, designed by Peter Harradine
Purse: $2 million
Defending champion: Inaugural event
Notables in the field: Nicolai Hojgaard, Rasmus Hojgaard, Thomas Detry, Sam Horsfield, Marcus Kinhult, Jason Scrivener, Robert MacIntyre, Ryan Fox, Ross Fisher, George Coetzee, Grant Forrest, Sami Valimaki
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule (all times ET): Thursday, first round, 3:30-8:30 a.m., GC; Friday, second round, 3:30-8:30 a.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 3:30-8 a.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 3-7:30 a.m., GC
Ladies European Tour
Magical Ladies Kenya Open
Thursday-Sunday, Vipingo Ridge, Vipingo, Kenya
Course specs: Par 72, 6,478 yards, designed by David Jones
Purse: 300,000 euros
Defending champion: Esther Henseleit
Notables in the field: Henseleit, Virginia Elena Carta, Linnea Strom, a-Aline Krauter, Carmen Alonso, Stacy Lee Bregman, Maria Hernandez
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule (all times ET): Thursday, first round, 10 a.m.-noon, GC; Friday, second round, 10 a.m.-noon, GC; Saturday, third round, 10 a.m.-noon, GC; Sunday, final round, 10 a.m.-noon, GC
Korn Ferry Tour
Astara Golf Championship
Thursday-Sunday, CC of Bogota, Bogota, Colombia
Course specs: Par 72, 7,237 yards, designed by John van Kleek
Purse: $750,000 ($135,000)
Defending champion: Mito Pereira
Notables in the field: Akshay Bhatia, John Pak, John Augenstein, Quad Cummins, Mike Visacki, Kyle Westmoreland, Tom Whitney, Billy Tom Sargent, Jose de Jesus Rodriguez, Conner Godsey, Christian Salzer, Vince India, Marcos Montenegro, Gregor Main, Chris Petefish, Patrick Fishburn, Zack Fischer
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule (all times ET): None