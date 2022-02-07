This week in golf: TV sked, tee times, info for WM Phoenix Open and other events

Here's a look at what's happening around the golf world and how you can watch (all times ET):

PGA Tour

WM Phoenix Open

Thursday-Sunday, TPC Scottsdale (Stadium), Scottsdale, Arizona

Course specs: Par 71, 7,261 yards, designed by Tom Weiskopf and Jay Morrish

Purse: $8.2 million ($1,476,000 to winner)

Defending champion: Brooks Koepka

Notables in the field: Koepka, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory Sabbatini, Daniel Berger, Kelly Kraft, Emiliano Grillo, a-Preston Summerhays

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule (all times ET): Thursday, first round, 3-7 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 3-7 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 1-3 p.m., GC, 3-6:30 p.m., CBS; Sunday, final round, 1-3 p.m., GC, 3-6 p.m., CBS

DP World Tour

Ras Al Khaimah Classic

Thursday-Sunday, Al Hamra GC, Ras Al Kaimah, U.A.E.

Course specs: Par 72, 7,325 yards, designed by Peter Harradine

Purse: $2 million

Defending champion: Inaugural event

Notables in the field: Nicolai Hojgaard, Rasmus Hojgaard, Thomas Detry, Sam Horsfield, Marcus Kinhult, Jason Scrivener, Robert MacIntyre, Ryan Fox, Ross Fisher, George Coetzee, Grant Forrest, Sami Valimaki

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule (all times ET): Thursday, first round, 3:30-8:30 a.m., GC; Friday, second round, 3:30-8:30 a.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 3:30-8 a.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 3-7:30 a.m., GC

Ladies European Tour

Magical Ladies Kenya Open

Thursday-Sunday, Vipingo Ridge, Vipingo, Kenya

Course specs: Par 72, 6,478 yards, designed by David Jones

Purse: 300,000 euros

Defending champion: Esther Henseleit

Notables in the field: Henseleit, Virginia Elena Carta, Linnea Strom, a-Aline Krauter, Carmen Alonso, Stacy Lee Bregman, Maria Hernandez

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule (all times ET): Thursday, first round, 10 a.m.-noon, GC; Friday, second round, 10 a.m.-noon, GC; Saturday, third round, 10 a.m.-noon, GC; Sunday, final round, 10 a.m.-noon, GC

Korn Ferry Tour

Astara Golf Championship

Thursday-Sunday, CC of Bogota, Bogota, Colombia

Course specs: Par 72, 7,237 yards, designed by John van Kleek

Purse: $750,000 ($135,000)

Defending champion: Mito Pereira

Notables in the field: Akshay Bhatia, John Pak, John Augenstein, Quad Cummins, Mike Visacki, Kyle Westmoreland, Tom Whitney, Billy Tom Sargent, Jose de Jesus Rodriguez, Conner Godsey, Christian Salzer, Vince India, Marcos Montenegro, Gregor Main, Chris Petefish, Patrick Fishburn, Zack Fischer

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule (all times ET): None