This week in golf: TV sked, tee times, info for Wyndham and more

The PGA Tour's final regular-season event is this week in North Carolina while the LPGA is in Scotland. The U.S. Amateur is also underway at Oakmont (click here for programming information). Here's a look at what's happening around the golf world and how you can watch.

PGA Tour

Wyndham Championship

Thursday-Sunday, Sedgefield CC, Greensboro, N.C.

Course specs: Par 70, 7,131 yards

Purse: $6.4 million

Defending champion: Jim Herman

Notables in the field: Tommy Fleetwood, Rickie Fowler, Sungjae Im, Hideki Matsuyama, Francesco Molinari, Louis Oosthuizen, Mito Pereira, Patrick Reed, Adam Scott, Webb Simpson, Bubba Watson

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday, first round, 3-6 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 3-6 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 1-3 p.m., GC; 3-6 p.m., CBS; Sunday, final round, 1-3 p.m., GC; 3-6:30 p.m., CBS

LPGA Tour

Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open

Thursday-Sunday, Dumbarnie Links, Fife, Scotland

Course specs: Par 71, 6,453 yards

Purse: $1.5 million

Defending champion: Stacy Lewis

Notables in the field: Aditi Ashok, In Gee Chun, Austin Ernst, Ally Ewing, Hannah Green, Georgia Hall, Charley Hull, Ariya Jutanugarn, Lydia Ko, Minjee Lee, Lewis, Amy Olson, Emily Kristine Pedersen, Yuka Saso

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday, first round, 10 a.m. - noon, GC; noon-2 p.m. (digital); Friday, second round, 10 a.m. - noon, GC; noon-2 p.m. (digital); Saturday, third round, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., GC

European Tour

Cazoo Classic

Thursday-Sunday, London GC, Ash, Kent, England

Course specs: Par 72, 7,200 yards

Purse: €1,250,000

Defending champion: Inaugural event

Notables in the field: Lucas Bjerregaard, John Catlin, Ross Fisher, Ryan Fox, Gavin Green, Rasmus Hojgaard, Max Kieffer, Haotong Li, Victor Perez, Laird Shepherd, Andy Sullivan

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday, first round, 7:30-10 a.m., GC; 10:30 a.m. -1 p.m. (digital); Friday, second round, 7:30-10 a.m., GC; 10:30 a.m. -1 p.m. (digital); Saturday, third round, 6:30 a.m. - noon (digital); Sunday, final round, 6:30 a.m. - noon (digital)

PGA Tour Champions

Shaw Charity Classic

Friday-Sunday, Canyon Meadows G&CC, Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Course specs: Par 70, 7,086 yards

Purse: $2.35 million

Defending champion: Wes Short Jr. (2019 champion)

Notables in the field: Robert Allenby, Stephen Ames, Alex Cejka, Lee Janzen, Bernhard Langer, Jeff Maggert, Tim Petrovic, Vijay Singh, Duffy Waldorf, Mike Weir

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Friday, first round, 8:30-10:30 p.m. (tape-delayed), GC; Saturday-Sunday, 4-6 p.m., GC

Korn Ferry Tour

Pinnacle Bank Championship

Thursday-Sunday, The Club at Indian Creek, Omaha, Neb.

Purse: $750,000

Defending champion: Seth Reeves

Tee times: TBD (final regular-season event on schedule)

TV schedule: Thursday-Sunday, 6-8p.m., GC