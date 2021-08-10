This week in golf: TV sked, tee times, info for Wyndham and more

The PGA Tour's final regular-season event is this week in North Carolina while the LPGA is in Scotland. The U.S. Amateur is also underway at Oakmont (click here for programming information). Here's a look at what's happening around the golf world and how you can watch.
PGA Tour
Wyndham Championship
Thursday-Sunday, Sedgefield CC, Greensboro, N.C.
Course specs: Par 70, 7,131 yards
Purse: $6.4 million
Defending champion: Jim Herman
Notables in the field: Tommy Fleetwood, Rickie Fowler, Sungjae Im, Hideki Matsuyama, Francesco Molinari, Louis Oosthuizen, Mito Pereira, Patrick Reed, Adam Scott, Webb Simpson, Bubba Watson
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule: Thursday, first round, 3-6 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 3-6 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 1-3 p.m., GC; 3-6 p.m., CBS; Sunday, final round, 1-3 p.m., GC; 3-6:30 p.m., CBS
LPGA Tour
Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open
Thursday-Sunday, Dumbarnie Links, Fife, Scotland
Course specs: Par 71, 6,453 yards
Purse: $1.5 million
Defending champion: Stacy Lewis
Notables in the field: Aditi Ashok, In Gee Chun, Austin Ernst, Ally Ewing, Hannah Green, Georgia Hall, Charley Hull, Ariya Jutanugarn, Lydia Ko, Minjee Lee, Lewis, Amy Olson, Emily Kristine Pedersen, Yuka Saso
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule: Thursday, first round, 10 a.m. - noon, GC; noon-2 p.m. (digital); Friday, second round, 10 a.m. - noon, GC; noon-2 p.m. (digital); Saturday, third round, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., GC
European Tour
Cazoo Classic
Thursday-Sunday, London GC, Ash, Kent, England
Course specs: Par 72, 7,200 yards
Purse: €1,250,000
Defending champion: Inaugural event
Notables in the field: Lucas Bjerregaard, John Catlin, Ross Fisher, Ryan Fox, Gavin Green, Rasmus Hojgaard, Max Kieffer, Haotong Li, Victor Perez, Laird Shepherd, Andy Sullivan
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule: Thursday, first round, 7:30-10 a.m., GC; 10:30 a.m. -1 p.m. (digital); Friday, second round, 7:30-10 a.m., GC; 10:30 a.m. -1 p.m. (digital); Saturday, third round, 6:30 a.m. - noon (digital); Sunday, final round, 6:30 a.m. - noon (digital)
PGA Tour Champions
Shaw Charity Classic
Friday-Sunday, Canyon Meadows G&CC, Calgary, Alberta, Canada
Course specs: Par 70, 7,086 yards
Purse: $2.35 million
Defending champion: Wes Short Jr. (2019 champion)
Notables in the field: Robert Allenby, Stephen Ames, Alex Cejka, Lee Janzen, Bernhard Langer, Jeff Maggert, Tim Petrovic, Vijay Singh, Duffy Waldorf, Mike Weir
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule: Friday, first round, 8:30-10:30 p.m. (tape-delayed), GC; Saturday-Sunday, 4-6 p.m., GC
Korn Ferry Tour
Pinnacle Bank Championship
Thursday-Sunday, The Club at Indian Creek, Omaha, Neb.
Purse: $750,000
Defending champion: Seth Reeves
Tee times: TBD (final regular-season event on schedule)
TV schedule: Thursday-Sunday, 6-8p.m., GC