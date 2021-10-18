This week in golf: TV sked, tee times, info for Zozo and other pro events

Here's a look at what's happening around the golf world and how you can watch:
PGA Tour
Zozo Championship
Thursday-Sunday, Accordia Golf Narashino CC, Chiba, Japan
Course specs: Par 70, 7,041 yards, designed by Shinya Fujita
Purse: $9.95 million ($1,791,000 to winner)
Defending champion: Patrick Cantlay (not competing this week)
Notables in the field: Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris, Rickie Fowler, Brendon Todd, Tom Hoge, Emiliano Grillo, Adam Schenk, Roger Sloan
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule (all times ET): Wednesday, first round, 11:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m., GC; Thursday, second round, 11:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m.; GC; Friday, third round, 11:30 p.m.-2:45 a.m., GC; Saturday, final round, 11:30 p.m.-2:45 a.m., GC
LPGA
BMW Ladies Championship
Thursday-Sunday, LPGA International, Busan, South Korea
Course specs: Par 72, 6,726 yards
Purse: $2 million
Defending champion: Ha Na Jang (2019 winner)
Notables in the field: Jin Young Ko, Sei Young Kim, Inbee Park, Danielle Kang, Lydia Ko
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule (all times ET): Thursday, first round, 2-5 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 6:30-11:30 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 6:30-11:30 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 6-10:30 p.m., GC. (Note: All rounds on tape delay.)
PGA Tour Champions
Dominion Energy Charity Classic
Friday-Sunday, CC of Virginia (James River), Richmond, Va.
Course specs: Par 72, 7,025 yards, designed by William Flynn
Purse: $2 million ($300,000 to winner)
Defending champion: Phil Mickelson
Notables in the field: Phil Mickelson, Ernie Els, Jim Furyk, Retief Goosen, Lee Janzen
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule (all times ET): Friday, first round, 2-5 p.m., GC; Saturday, second round, 2-5 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 2-5 p.m., GC
European Tour
Mallorca Golf Open
Thursday-Sunday, Golf Santa Ponsa, Mallorca, Spain
Course specs: Par 72, 7,200 yards
Purse: 1 million euros
Defending champion: Inaugural event
Notables in the field: Sam Horsfield, Thomas Pieters, Marcus Kinhult, Jack Senior, Toby Tree, Frank Kennedy, Matt Ford, Andrew Johnston, Ashley Chesters
Tee times: TBD
TV schedule (all times ET): Thursday, first round, 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 7:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 7:30 a.m.-12 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 7-11:30 a.m., GC
Other events
• KORN FERRY TOUR: Q-School, Stage II, four different sites (Tuesday-Friday)
Notables in the fields: Ryo Ishikawa, Andy Ogletree, John Augenstein, Jason Scrivener, Billy Tom Sargent, Angus Flanagan, Jamie Sadlowski, Sunny Kim, Nick Cantlay, Keenan Huskey, Bryan Bigley, Tim Widing, Quade Cummins, Michael Visacki, Jake Kevorkian
• LPGA: Q-School, Stage II, Plantation G&CC, (Bobcat/Panther), Venice, Fla. (Thursday-Sunday)
Notables in the field: Sierra Brooks, Sophia Schubert, Frida Kinhult, Lucy Li, Haley Moore, Mariah Stackhouse, Gabi Ruffels, Linn Grant, Pauline Roussin Bouchard, Maja Stark, a-Gina Kim, a-Brooke Matthews, Dorsey Addicks, Maddi Caldwell-Young, Kendra Dalton