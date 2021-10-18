This week in golf: TV sked, tee times, info for Zozo and other pro events

Here's a look at what's happening around the golf world and how you can watch:

PGA Tour

Zozo Championship

Thursday-Sunday, Accordia Golf Narashino CC, Chiba, Japan

Course specs: Par 70, 7,041 yards, designed by Shinya Fujita

Purse: $9.95 million ($1,791,000 to winner)

Defending champion: Patrick Cantlay (not competing this week)

Notables in the field: Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris, Rickie Fowler, Brendon Todd, Tom Hoge, Emiliano Grillo, Adam Schenk, Roger Sloan

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule (all times ET): Wednesday, first round, 11:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m., GC; Thursday, second round, 11:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m.; GC; Friday, third round, 11:30 p.m.-2:45 a.m., GC; Saturday, final round, 11:30 p.m.-2:45 a.m., GC

LPGA

BMW Ladies Championship

Thursday-Sunday, LPGA International, Busan, South Korea

Course specs: Par 72, 6,726 yards

Purse: $2 million

Defending champion: Ha Na Jang (2019 winner)

Notables in the field: Jin Young Ko, Sei Young Kim, Inbee Park, Danielle Kang, Lydia Ko

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule (all times ET): Thursday, first round, 2-5 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 6:30-11:30 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 6:30-11:30 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 6-10:30 p.m., GC. (Note: All rounds on tape delay.)

PGA Tour Champions

Dominion Energy Charity Classic

Friday-Sunday, CC of Virginia (James River), Richmond, Va.

Course specs: Par 72, 7,025 yards, designed by William Flynn

Purse: $2 million ($300,000 to winner)

Defending champion: Phil Mickelson

Notables in the field: Phil Mickelson, Ernie Els, Jim Furyk, Retief Goosen, Lee Janzen

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule (all times ET): Friday, first round, 2-5 p.m., GC; Saturday, second round, 2-5 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 2-5 p.m., GC

European Tour

Mallorca Golf Open

Thursday-Sunday, Golf Santa Ponsa, Mallorca, Spain

Course specs: Par 72, 7,200 yards

Purse: 1 million euros

Defending champion: Inaugural event

Notables in the field: Sam Horsfield, Thomas Pieters, Marcus Kinhult, Jack Senior, Toby Tree, Frank Kennedy, Matt Ford, Andrew Johnston, Ashley Chesters

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule (all times ET): Thursday, first round, 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, 7:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 7:30 a.m.-12 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 7-11:30 a.m., GC

Other events

• KORN FERRY TOUR: Q-School, Stage II, four different sites (Tuesday-Friday)

Notables in the fields: Ryo Ishikawa, Andy Ogletree, John Augenstein, Jason Scrivener, Billy Tom Sargent, Angus Flanagan, Jamie Sadlowski, Sunny Kim, Nick Cantlay, Keenan Huskey, Bryan Bigley, Tim Widing, Quade Cummins, Michael Visacki, Jake Kevorkian

• LPGA: Q-School, Stage II, Plantation G&CC, (Bobcat/Panther), Venice, Fla. (Thursday-Sunday)

Notables in the field: Sierra Brooks, Sophia Schubert, Frida Kinhult, Lucy Li, Haley Moore, Mariah Stackhouse, Gabi Ruffels, Linn Grant, Pauline Roussin Bouchard, Maja Stark, a-Gina Kim, a-Brooke Matthews, Dorsey Addicks, Maddi Caldwell-Young, Kendra Dalton