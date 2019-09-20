Welcome home: Co-leader Willett's BMW PGA play 'out of the blue'

VIRGINIA WATER, England – As his fellow professionals marveled at Danny Willett’s start at the BMW PGA Championship, the Englishman had to admit that his play through two rounds at the European Tour’s flagship event was “out of the blue.”

For Willett, whose career was derailed after winning the 2016 Masters by injury and poor play, the return to Europe after his first full season on the PGA Tour is shaping up to be a welcome homecoming, thanks to a front-nine 29 that propelled him into a share of the lead at Wentworth at 11 under par.

BMW PGA Championship: Full-field scores | Full coverage

“One of those days, really. We hit a lot of good shots. Holed some nice kind of mid-range putts and I think with the wind picking up it's probably better that you don't expect that coming in,” said Willett, who is tied for the lead with Jon Rahm after a second-round 65.

Willett relocated with his family to the United States this year and focused almost exclusively on the PGA Tour until the FedExCup Playoffs concluded last month. His attention is now squarely on the European Tour where he has a busy schedule planned the with starts at next week's Dunhill Links Championship, the Italian Open and, if he qualifies, the DP World Tour Championship, where he is the defending champion.