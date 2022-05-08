×

Wells Fargo payout: Max Homa, who once made $18,008 in one season, cashes $1.62 million

Max Homa cashed a $1.62 million check on Sunday for winning the Wells Fargo Championship at TPC Potomac.

It was Homa's fourth career PGA Tour victory and second at the Wells Fargo following his 2019 win at Quail Hollow. Homa has now amassed $11,694,022 in his Tour career, which is impressive considering he lost his card and was relegated back to the Korn Ferry Tour on two different occasions, most recently after the 2016-17 season. That season, Homa made just two cuts and won just $18,008.

Here's the entire purse and FedExCup breakdown for Homa and the rest of the players who made the cut this week:

Finish Player FedEx Earnings ($)
1 Max Homa 500 1,620,000
2 Keegan Bradley 208 681,000
2 Matt Fitzpatrick 208 681,000
2 Cameron Young 208 681,000
5 Rory McIlroy 110 369,000
6 Lanto Griffin 92 303,750
6 Stephan Jaeger 92 303,750
6 Anirban Lahiri 92 303,750
9 Stewart Cink 68 218,250
9 James Hahn 68 218,250
9 Brian Harman 68 218,250
9 Mackenzie Hughes 68 218,250
9 J.T. Poston 68 218,250
9 Adam Schenk 68 218,250
15 Jason Day 50 141,750
15 Kurt Kitayama 50 141,750
15 C.T. Pan 50 141,750
15 Chez Reavie 50 141,750
15 Nick Taylor 50 141,750
15 Jhonattan Vegas 50 141,750
21 Corey Conners 40 98,100
21 Rickie Fowler 40 98,100
21 Sergio Garcia 40 98,100
21 Chad Ramey 40 98,100
25 Ryan Armour 32 69,150
25 Luke Donald 32 69,150
25 K.H. Lee 32 69,150
25 Denny McCarthy 32 69,150
25 Austin Smotherman 32 69,150
25 Matthew Wolff 32 69,150
31 Luke List 24 55,013
31 Justin Lower 24 55,013
31 Matthew NeSmith 24 55,013
31 Turk Pettit 0 55,013
35 Russell Knox 21 47,925
35 Troy Merritt 21 47,925
37 Michael Gligic 18 41,850
37 Tyrrell Hatton 18 41,850
37 Si Woo Kim 18 41,850
37 Scott Piercy 18 41,850
41 Tony Finau 13 33,750
41 Russell Henley 13 33,750
41 Hank Lebioda 13 33,750
41 Rory Sabbatini 13 33,750
41 Dawie van der Walt 13 33,750
46 Dylan Frittelli 10 26,670
46 David Lingmerth 10 26,670
46 Chase Seiffert 10 26,670
49 Kelly Kraft 9 23,490
49 Matt Kuchar 9 23,490
51 Paul Barjon 7 21,762
51 Joel Dahmen 7 21,762
51 Peter Malnati 7 21,762
51 Ben Martin 7 21,762
51 Brendan Steele 7 21,762
56 Abraham Ancer 6 20,790
56 Callum Tarren 6 20,790
56 Camilo Villegas 6 20,790
59 Ben Kohles 5 20,340
59 Henrik Norlander 5 20,340
61 Martin Laird 5 20,070
62 Kevin Chappell 5 19,800
62 Dylan Wu 5 19,800
64 Taylor Moore 4 19,440
64 Michael Thompson 4 19,440

