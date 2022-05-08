Wells Fargo payout: Max Homa, who once made $18,008 in one season, cashes $1.62 million

Max Homa cashed a $1.62 million check on Sunday for winning the Wells Fargo Championship at TPC Potomac.
It was Homa's fourth career PGA Tour victory and second at the Wells Fargo following his 2019 win at Quail Hollow. Homa has now amassed $11,694,022 in his Tour career, which is impressive considering he lost his card and was relegated back to the Korn Ferry Tour on two different occasions, most recently after the 2016-17 season. That season, Homa made just two cuts and won just $18,008.
Here's the entire purse and FedExCup breakdown for Homa and the rest of the players who made the cut this week:
|Finish
|Player
|FedEx
|Earnings ($)
|1
|Max Homa
|500
|1,620,000
|2
|Keegan Bradley
|208
|681,000
|2
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|208
|681,000
|2
|Cameron Young
|208
|681,000
|5
|Rory McIlroy
|110
|369,000
|6
|Lanto Griffin
|92
|303,750
|6
|Stephan Jaeger
|92
|303,750
|6
|Anirban Lahiri
|92
|303,750
|9
|Stewart Cink
|68
|218,250
|9
|James Hahn
|68
|218,250
|9
|Brian Harman
|68
|218,250
|9
|Mackenzie Hughes
|68
|218,250
|9
|J.T. Poston
|68
|218,250
|9
|Adam Schenk
|68
|218,250
|15
|Jason Day
|50
|141,750
|15
|Kurt Kitayama
|50
|141,750
|15
|C.T. Pan
|50
|141,750
|15
|Chez Reavie
|50
|141,750
|15
|Nick Taylor
|50
|141,750
|15
|Jhonattan Vegas
|50
|141,750
|21
|Corey Conners
|40
|98,100
|21
|Rickie Fowler
|40
|98,100
|21
|Sergio Garcia
|40
|98,100
|21
|Chad Ramey
|40
|98,100
|25
|Ryan Armour
|32
|69,150
|25
|Luke Donald
|32
|69,150
|25
|K.H. Lee
|32
|69,150
|25
|Denny McCarthy
|32
|69,150
|25
|Austin Smotherman
|32
|69,150
|25
|Matthew Wolff
|32
|69,150
|31
|Luke List
|24
|55,013
|31
|Justin Lower
|24
|55,013
|31
|Matthew NeSmith
|24
|55,013
|31
|Turk Pettit
|0
|55,013
|35
|Russell Knox
|21
|47,925
|35
|Troy Merritt
|21
|47,925
|37
|Michael Gligic
|18
|41,850
|37
|Tyrrell Hatton
|18
|41,850
|37
|Si Woo Kim
|18
|41,850
|37
|Scott Piercy
|18
|41,850
|41
|Tony Finau
|13
|33,750
|41
|Russell Henley
|13
|33,750
|41
|Hank Lebioda
|13
|33,750
|41
|Rory Sabbatini
|13
|33,750
|41
|Dawie van der Walt
|13
|33,750
|46
|Dylan Frittelli
|10
|26,670
|46
|David Lingmerth
|10
|26,670
|46
|Chase Seiffert
|10
|26,670
|49
|Kelly Kraft
|9
|23,490
|49
|Matt Kuchar
|9
|23,490
|51
|Paul Barjon
|7
|21,762
|51
|Joel Dahmen
|7
|21,762
|51
|Peter Malnati
|7
|21,762
|51
|Ben Martin
|7
|21,762
|51
|Brendan Steele
|7
|21,762
|56
|Abraham Ancer
|6
|20,790
|56
|Callum Tarren
|6
|20,790
|56
|Camilo Villegas
|6
|20,790
|59
|Ben Kohles
|5
|20,340
|59
|Henrik Norlander
|5
|20,340
|61
|Martin Laird
|5
|20,070
|62
|Kevin Chappell
|5
|19,800
|62
|Dylan Wu
|5
|19,800
|64
|Taylor Moore
|4
|19,440
|64
|Michael Thompson
|4
|19,440