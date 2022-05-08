Wells Fargo payout: Max Homa, who once made $18,008 in one season, cashes $1.62 million

Max Homa cashed a $1.62 million check on Sunday for winning the Wells Fargo Championship at TPC Potomac.

It was Homa's fourth career PGA Tour victory and second at the Wells Fargo following his 2019 win at Quail Hollow. Homa has now amassed $11,694,022 in his Tour career, which is impressive considering he lost his card and was relegated back to the Korn Ferry Tour on two different occasions, most recently after the 2016-17 season. That season, Homa made just two cuts and won just $18,008.

Here's the entire purse and FedExCup breakdown for Homa and the rest of the players who made the cut this week: