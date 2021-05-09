Wells Fargo purse payout: Rory McIlroy moves to 6th in Tour career earnings

Rory McIlroy won the Wells Fargo Championship for the third time in his career and, with it, nearly $1.5 million. That brought McIlroy's official career PGA Tour earnings to $56,368,517. He jumped Justin Rose and Adam Scott to move to sixth on the all-time list.

Here's a look at what McIlroy and the rest of the players who made the cut earned in prize money and FedExCup points:

Finish  

Player  

FedEx  

Earnings ($)  

1

Rory McIlroy

500.00

1,458,000.00

2

Abraham Ancer

300.00

882,900.00

T3

Viktor Hovland

162.50

477,900.00

T3

Keith Mitchell

162.50

477,900.00

5

Gary Woodland

110.00

332,100.00

T6

Luke List

91.66

273,375.00

T6

Patrick Reed

91.66

273,375.00

T6

Matt Wallace

91.66

273,375.00

T9

Bryson DeChambeau

77.50

228,825.00

T9

Aaron Wise

77.50

228,825.00

T11

Satoshi Kodaira

65.00

188,325.00

T11

Ben Martin

65.00

188,325.00

T11

Scott Piercy

65.00

188,325.00

T14

Tommy Fleetwood

54.00

143,775.00

T14

Emiliano Grillo

54.00

143,775.00

T14

Xander Schauffele

54.00

143,775.00

T14

Charl Schwartzel

54.00

143,775.00

T18

Keegan Bradley

42.06

96,390.00

T18

Joel Dahmen

42.06

96,390.00

T18

Brian Harman

42.06

96,390.00

T18

Russell Knox

42.06

96,390.00

T18

Joaquin Niemann

42.06

96,390.00

T18

C.T. Pan

42.06

96,390.00

T18

J.J. Spaun

42.06

96,390.00

T18

Bubba Watson

42.06

96,390.00

T26

Cameron Davis

26.63

53,275.91

T26

Talor Gooch

26.63

53,275.91

T26

Lanto Griffin

26.63

53,275.91

T26

Brandon Hagy

26.63

53,275.91

T26

Pat Perez

26.63

53,275.91

T26

J.T. Poston

26.63

53,275.91

T26

Kevin Streelman

26.63

53,275.91

T26

Nick Taylor

26.63

53,275.91

T26

Justin Thomas

26.63

53,275.91

T26

Vincent Whaley

26.63

53,275.91

T26

Kyle Stanley

26.63

53,275.90

T37

Stewart Cink

16.50

36,045.00

T37

Matt Jones

16.50

36,045.00

T37

Sean O'Hair

16.50

36,045.00

T37

Patrick Rodgers

16.50

36,045.00

T37

Brian Stuard

16.50

36,045.00

T37

Richy Werenski

16.50

36,045.00

T43

Wyndham Clark

10.43

25,069.50

T43

Corey Conners

10.43

25,069.50

T43

Jason Dufner

10.43

25,069.50

T43

Harris English

10.43

25,069.50

T43

Peter Malnati

10.43

25,069.50

T43

Andrew Putnam

10.43

25,069.50

T43

Scott Stallings

10.43

25,069.50

T43

Jhonattan Vegas

10.43

25,069.50

T51

Kramer Hickok

7.50

19,899.00

T51

Zach Johnson

7.50

19,899.00

T51

Hank Lebioda

7.50

19,899.00

T54

Hunter Mahan

5.97

18,954.00

T54

Ryan Moore

5.97

18,954.00

T54

Seamus Power

5.97

18,954.00

T54

Sepp Straka

5.97

18,954.00

T58

Michael Gligic

4.80

18,063.00

T58

Patton Kizzire

4.80

18,063.00

T58

Kyoung-Hoon Lee

4.80

18,063.00

T58

Matthew NeSmith

4.80

18,063.00

T58

Roger Sloan

4.80

18,063.00

T58

Johnson Wagner

4.80

18,063.00

T58

Tim Wilkinson

4.80

18,063.00

T65

Jonas Blixt

3.70

17,172.00

T65

Shane Lowry

3.70

17,172.00

T65

Carlos Ortiz

3.70

17,172.00

T65

Bo Van Pelt

3.70

17,172.00

69

Phil Mickelson

3.20

16,767.00

T70

K.J. Choi

2.95

16,524.00

T70

Brendan Steele

2.95

16,524.00

T72

Russell Henley

2.65

16,038.00

T72

Ted Potter, Jr.

2.65

16,038.00

T72

Kevin Tway

2.65

16,038.00

T72

Jimmy Walker

2.65

16,038.00

76

D.J. Trahan

2.40

15,633.00

77

Beau Hossler

2.30

15,471.00

