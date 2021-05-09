Wells Fargo purse payout: Rory McIlroy moves to 6th in Tour career earnings

Rory McIlroy won the Wells Fargo Championship for the third time in his career and, with it, nearly $1.5 million. That brought McIlroy's official career PGA Tour earnings to $56,368,517. He jumped Justin Rose and Adam Scott to move to sixth on the all-time list.
Here's a look at what McIlroy and the rest of the players who made the cut earned in prize money and FedExCup points:
|
Finish
|
Player
|
FedEx
|
Earnings ($)
|
1
|
Rory McIlroy
|
500.00
|
1,458,000.00
|
2
|
Abraham Ancer
|
300.00
|
882,900.00
|
T3
|
Viktor Hovland
|
162.50
|
477,900.00
|
T3
|
Keith Mitchell
|
162.50
|
477,900.00
|
5
|
Gary Woodland
|
110.00
|
332,100.00
|
T6
|
Luke List
|
91.66
|
273,375.00
|
T6
|
Patrick Reed
|
91.66
|
273,375.00
|
T6
|
Matt Wallace
|
91.66
|
273,375.00
|
T9
|
Bryson DeChambeau
|
77.50
|
228,825.00
|
T9
|
Aaron Wise
|
77.50
|
228,825.00
|
T11
|
Satoshi Kodaira
|
65.00
|
188,325.00
|
T11
|
Ben Martin
|
65.00
|
188,325.00
|
T11
|
Scott Piercy
|
65.00
|
188,325.00
|
T14
|
Tommy Fleetwood
|
54.00
|
143,775.00
|
T14
|
Emiliano Grillo
|
54.00
|
143,775.00
|
T14
|
Xander Schauffele
|
54.00
|
143,775.00
|
T14
|
Charl Schwartzel
|
54.00
|
143,775.00
|
T18
|
Keegan Bradley
|
42.06
|
96,390.00
|
T18
|
Joel Dahmen
|
42.06
|
96,390.00
|
T18
|
Brian Harman
|
42.06
|
96,390.00
|
T18
|
Russell Knox
|
42.06
|
96,390.00
|
T18
|
Joaquin Niemann
|
42.06
|
96,390.00
|
T18
|
C.T. Pan
|
42.06
|
96,390.00
|
T18
|
J.J. Spaun
|
42.06
|
96,390.00
|
T18
|
Bubba Watson
|
42.06
|
96,390.00
|
T26
|
Cameron Davis
|
26.63
|
53,275.91
|
T26
|
Talor Gooch
|
26.63
|
53,275.91
|
T26
|
Lanto Griffin
|
26.63
|
53,275.91
|
T26
|
Brandon Hagy
|
26.63
|
53,275.91
|
T26
|
Pat Perez
|
26.63
|
53,275.91
|
T26
|
J.T. Poston
|
26.63
|
53,275.91
|
T26
|
Kevin Streelman
|
26.63
|
53,275.91
|
T26
|
Nick Taylor
|
26.63
|
53,275.91
|
T26
|
Justin Thomas
|
26.63
|
53,275.91
|
T26
|
Vincent Whaley
|
26.63
|
53,275.91
|
T26
|
Kyle Stanley
|
26.63
|
53,275.90
|
T37
|
Stewart Cink
|
16.50
|
36,045.00
|
T37
|
Matt Jones
|
16.50
|
36,045.00
|
T37
|
Sean O'Hair
|
16.50
|
36,045.00
|
T37
|
Patrick Rodgers
|
16.50
|
36,045.00
|
T37
|
Brian Stuard
|
16.50
|
36,045.00
|
T37
|
Richy Werenski
|
16.50
|
36,045.00
|
T43
|
Wyndham Clark
|
10.43
|
25,069.50
|
T43
|
Corey Conners
|
10.43
|
25,069.50
|
T43
|
Jason Dufner
|
10.43
|
25,069.50
|
T43
|
Harris English
|
10.43
|
25,069.50
|
T43
|
Peter Malnati
|
10.43
|
25,069.50
|
T43
|
Andrew Putnam
|
10.43
|
25,069.50
|
T43
|
Scott Stallings
|
10.43
|
25,069.50
|
T43
|
Jhonattan Vegas
|
10.43
|
25,069.50
|
T51
|
Kramer Hickok
|
7.50
|
19,899.00
|
T51
|
Zach Johnson
|
7.50
|
19,899.00
|
T51
|
Hank Lebioda
|
7.50
|
19,899.00
|
T54
|
Hunter Mahan
|
5.97
|
18,954.00
|
T54
|
Ryan Moore
|
5.97
|
18,954.00
|
T54
|
Seamus Power
|
5.97
|
18,954.00
|
T54
|
Sepp Straka
|
5.97
|
18,954.00
|
T58
|
Michael Gligic
|
4.80
|
18,063.00
|
T58
|
Patton Kizzire
|
4.80
|
18,063.00
|
T58
|
Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|
4.80
|
18,063.00
|
T58
|
Matthew NeSmith
|
4.80
|
18,063.00
|
T58
|
Roger Sloan
|
4.80
|
18,063.00
|
T58
|
Johnson Wagner
|
4.80
|
18,063.00
|
T58
|
Tim Wilkinson
|
4.80
|
18,063.00
|
T65
|
Jonas Blixt
|
3.70
|
17,172.00
|
T65
|
Shane Lowry
|
3.70
|
17,172.00
|
T65
|
Carlos Ortiz
|
3.70
|
17,172.00
|
T65
|
Bo Van Pelt
|
3.70
|
17,172.00
|
69
|
Phil Mickelson
|
3.20
|
16,767.00
|
T70
|
K.J. Choi
|
2.95
|
16,524.00
|
T70
|
Brendan Steele
|
2.95
|
16,524.00
|
T72
|
Russell Henley
|
2.65
|
16,038.00
|
T72
|
Ted Potter, Jr.
|
2.65
|
16,038.00
|
T72
|
Kevin Tway
|
2.65
|
16,038.00
|
T72
|
Jimmy Walker
|
2.65
|
16,038.00
|
76
|
D.J. Trahan
|
2.40
|
15,633.00
|
77
|
Beau Hossler
|
2.30
|
15,471.00