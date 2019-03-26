WGC-Dell Match Play odds: Rory, DJ co-favorites

Rory McIlroy, making his first start since winning The Players, is listed as the co-favorite alongside Dustin Johnson for this week's WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Here are the complete odds, according to Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook:

Player Odds
Rory McIlroy 10/1
Dustin Johnson 10/1
Justin Thomas 14/1
Jon Rahm 18/1
Justin Rose 20/1
Tommy Fleetwood 20/1
Jason Day 20/1
Brooks Koepka 20/1
Bryson DeChambeau 20/1
Tiger Woods 25/1
Paul Casey 25/1
Francesco Molinari 25/1
Bubba Watson 30/1
Tony Finau 30/1
Xander Schauffele 30/1
Ian Poulter 30/1
Patrick Reed 40/1
Hideki Matsuyama 40/1
Sergio Garcia 40/1
Louis Oosthuizen 40/1
Matt Kuchar 40/1
Marc Leishman 40/1
Jordan Spieth 50/1
Patrick Cantlay 50/1
Webb Simpson 50/1
Gary Woodland 50/1
Cameron Smith 50/1
Phil Mickelson 60/1
Rafael Cabrera Bello 60/1
Henrik Stenson 60/1
Brandt Snedeker 60/1
Kevin Kisner 60/1
Matthew Fitzpatrick 60/1
Keegan Bradley 60/1
Alex Noren 80/1
Charles Howell III 80/1
Tyrrell Hatton 80/1
Billy Horschel 80/1
Matt Wallace 100/1
Branden Grace 100/1
Eddie Pepperell 100/1
Keith Mitchell 100/1
Byeong Hun An 100/1
Haotong Li 100/1
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 100/1
Jim Furyk 100/1
Si Woo Kim 125/1
Luke List 125/1
J.B. Holmes 125/1
Shane Lowry 125/1
Russell Knox 125/1
Emiliano Grillo 150/1
Lee Westwood 150/1
Abraham Ancer 150/1
Thorbjorn Olesen 150/1
Chez Reavie 150/1
Aaron Wise 150/1
Kevin Na 150/1
Lucas Bjerregaard 150/1
Justin Harding 150/1
Kyle Stanley 200/1
Andrew Putnam 200/1
Tom Lewis 200/1
Satoshi Kodaira 250/1

