WGC-Dell Match Play odds: Rory, DJ co-favorites

Rory McIlroy, making his first start since winning The Players, is listed as the co-favorite alongside Dustin Johnson for this week's WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.
Here are the complete odds, according to Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook:
|Player
|Odds
|Rory McIlroy
|10/1
|Dustin Johnson
|10/1
|Justin Thomas
|14/1
|Jon Rahm
|18/1
|Justin Rose
|20/1
|Tommy Fleetwood
|20/1
|Jason Day
|20/1
|Brooks Koepka
|20/1
|Bryson DeChambeau
|20/1
|Tiger Woods
|25/1
|Paul Casey
|25/1
|Francesco Molinari
|25/1
|Bubba Watson
|30/1
|Tony Finau
|30/1
|Xander Schauffele
|30/1
|Ian Poulter
|30/1
|Patrick Reed
|40/1
|Hideki Matsuyama
|40/1
|Sergio Garcia
|40/1
|Louis Oosthuizen
|40/1
|Matt Kuchar
|40/1
|Marc Leishman
|40/1
|Jordan Spieth
|50/1
|Patrick Cantlay
|50/1
|Webb Simpson
|50/1
|Gary Woodland
|50/1
|Cameron Smith
|50/1
|Phil Mickelson
|60/1
|Rafael Cabrera Bello
|60/1
|Henrik Stenson
|60/1
|Brandt Snedeker
|60/1
|Kevin Kisner
|60/1
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|60/1
|Keegan Bradley
|60/1
|Alex Noren
|80/1
|Charles Howell III
|80/1
|Tyrrell Hatton
|80/1
|Billy Horschel
|80/1
|Matt Wallace
|100/1
|Branden Grace
|100/1
|Eddie Pepperell
|100/1
|Keith Mitchell
|100/1
|Byeong Hun An
|100/1
|Haotong Li
|100/1
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|100/1
|Jim Furyk
|100/1
|Si Woo Kim
|125/1
|Luke List
|125/1
|J.B. Holmes
|125/1
|Shane Lowry
|125/1
|Russell Knox
|125/1
|Emiliano Grillo
|150/1
|Lee Westwood
|150/1
|Abraham Ancer
|150/1
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|150/1
|Chez Reavie
|150/1
|Aaron Wise
|150/1
|Kevin Na
|150/1
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|150/1
|Justin Harding
|150/1
|Kyle Stanley
|200/1
|Andrew Putnam
|200/1
|Tom Lewis
|200/1
|Satoshi Kodaira
|250/1