Scottie Scheffler defeated Kevin Kisner in the finals of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play to win for the third time in less than two months on the PGA Tour. He also became No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking.
Here's how the prize money was distributed from Austin Country Club:
1. Scottie Scheffler, $2,100,000
2. Kevin Kisner, $1,320,000
3. Corey Conners, $852,000
4. Dustin Johnson, $685,000
Quarterfinals (T-5):
Seamus Power, $386,000
Brooks Koepka, $386,000
Will Zalatoris, $386,000
Abraham Ancer, $386,000
Round of 16 (T-9):
Billy Horschel, $220,000
Tyrrell Hatton, $220,000
Richard Bland, $220,000
Jon Rahm, $220,000
Adam Scott, $220,000
Kevin Na, $220,000
Takumi Kanaya, $220,000
Collin Morikawa, $220,000
GROUP PLAY (place and pay determined by points earned)
17th (2.5 points)
Maverick McNealy, $164,000
T-18 (2 points)
Si Woo Kim, $133,875
Mackenzie Hughes, $133,875
Matt Fitzpatrick, $133,875
Harold Varner III, $133,875
Lucas Herbert, $133,875
Alex Noren, $133,875
Viktor Hovland, $133,875
Talor Gooch, $133,875
T-26 (1.5 points)
Patrick Cantlay, $97,111.11
Keith Mitchell, $97,111.11
Patrick Reed, $97,111.11
Sebastián Muñoz, $97,111.11
Justin Rose, $97,111.11
Bubba Watson, $97,111.11
Thomas Pieters, $97,111.11
Min Woo Lee, $97,111.11
Sergio Garcia, $97,111.11
T-35 (1 point)
Sungjae Im, $58,239.12
Lee Westwood, $58,239.12
Cameron Young, $58,239.12
Jordan Spieth, $58,239.12
Daniel Berger, $58,239.12
Max Homa, $58,239.12
Shane Lowry, $58,239.12
Robert MacIntyre, $58,239.12
Cameron Tringale, $58,239.12
Sepp Straka, $58,239.12
Louis Oosthuizen, $58,239.12
Justin Thomas, $58,239.12
Marc Leishman, $58,239.12
Ian Poulter, $58,239.12
Tommy Fleetwood, $58,239.12
Luke List, $58,239.12
Xander Schauffele, $58,239.12
Tony Finau, $58,239.12
Joaquin Niemann, $58,239.12
Webb Simpson, $58,239.12
Jason Kokrak, $58,239.12
T-56 (1 point)
Brian Harman, $58,239.12
Keegan Bradley, $58,239.12
T-58 (.5 points)
Bryson DeChambeau, $42,750
Tom Hoge, $42,750
T-60 (0 points)
Matthew Wolff, $41,000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, $41,000
Erik van Rooyen, $41,000
Russell Henley, $41,000
Paul Casey, $41,000