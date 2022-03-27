WGC-Dell Match Play payout: From champ Scheffler to those who didn't win a match

Getty Images

Scottie Scheffler defeated Kevin Kisner in the finals of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play to win for the third time in less than two months on the PGA Tour. He also became No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Here's how the prize money was distributed from Austin Country Club:

1. Scottie Scheffler, $2,100,000

2. Kevin Kisner, $1,320,000

3. Corey Conners, $852,000

4. Dustin Johnson, $685,000

Quarterfinals (T-5):

Seamus Power, $386,000

Brooks Koepka, $386,000

Will Zalatoris, $386,000

Abraham Ancer, $386,000

Round of 16 (T-9):

Billy Horschel, $220,000

Tyrrell Hatton, $220,000

Richard Bland, $220,000

Jon Rahm, $220,000

Adam Scott, $220,000

Kevin Na, $220,000

Takumi Kanaya, $220,000

Collin Morikawa, $220,000

GROUP PLAY (place and pay determined by points earned)

17th (2.5 points)

Maverick McNealy, $164,000

Matches and scoring from the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship

T-18 (2 points)

Si Woo Kim, $133,875

Mackenzie Hughes, $133,875

Matt Fitzpatrick, $133,875

Harold Varner III, $133,875

Lucas Herbert, $133,875

Alex Noren, $133,875

Viktor Hovland, $133,875

Talor Gooch, $133,875

T-26 (1.5 points)

Patrick Cantlay, $97,111.11

Keith Mitchell, $97,111.11

Patrick Reed, $97,111.11

Sebastián Muñoz, $97,111.11

Justin Rose, $97,111.11

Bubba Watson, $97,111.11

Thomas Pieters, $97,111.11

Min Woo Lee, $97,111.11

Sergio Garcia, $97,111.11

T-35 (1 point)

Sungjae Im, $58,239.12

Lee Westwood, $58,239.12

Cameron Young, $58,239.12

Jordan Spieth, $58,239.12

Daniel Berger, $58,239.12

Max Homa, $58,239.12

Shane Lowry, $58,239.12

Robert MacIntyre, $58,239.12

Cameron Tringale, $58,239.12

Sepp Straka, $58,239.12

Louis Oosthuizen, $58,239.12

Justin Thomas, $58,239.12

Marc Leishman, $58,239.12

Ian Poulter, $58,239.12

Tommy Fleetwood, $58,239.12

Luke List, $58,239.12

Xander Schauffele, $58,239.12

Tony Finau, $58,239.12

Joaquin Niemann, $58,239.12

Webb Simpson, $58,239.12

Jason Kokrak, $58,239.12

T-56 (1 point)

Brian Harman, $58,239.12

Keegan Bradley, $58,239.12

T-58 (.5 points)

Bryson DeChambeau, $42,750

Tom Hoge, $42,750

T-60 (0 points)

Matthew Wolff, $41,000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, $41,000

Erik van Rooyen, $41,000

Russell Henley, $41,000

Paul Casey, $41,000

More articles like this
Equipment Insider

Winner's bag: WGC-Match Play champ Scheffler

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Scottie Scheffler is the new world No. 1. Here are the winning clubs he used to get there at Austin CC.
Golf Central

Scheffler, Kisner earn spots in Match Play finals

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

If Sunday’s semifinal slate at Austin Country Club didn’t entertain you, then maybe match play isn’t your thing.
Golf Central

DJ beats Brooks; putting better than he thinks

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Dustin Johnson doesn't think he's putting well, but the stats would suggest otherwise as he made the semifinals.