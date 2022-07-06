WGC-HSBC Champions canceled for third consecutive year

The WGC-HSBC Champions has once again been canceled because of ongoing restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of only two WGCs on the PGA Tour schedule, the HSBC Champions hasn’t been played since November 2019, when Rory McIlroy won in a playoff. In a release, the Tour cited “logistical implications” as the reason for the cancelation.

As a result, the Tour said that the Butterfield Bermuda Championship will be elevated to a standalone event with $6.5 million purse and a full allotment of FedExCup points. The Bermuda Championship will be played Oct. 27-30 at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, where Lucas Herbert is the defending champion.

Also announced Wednesday was the cancelation of the Buick LPGA Shanghai, which was scheduled for Oct. 13-16. It was last played in 2019 as well.