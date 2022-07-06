×

WGC-HSBC Champions canceled for third consecutive year

Getty Images

The WGC-HSBC Champions has once again been canceled because of ongoing restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of only two WGCs on the PGA Tour schedule, the HSBC Champions hasn’t been played since November 2019, when Rory McIlroy won in a playoff. In a release, the Tour cited “logistical implications” as the reason for the cancelation.

As a result, the Tour said that the Butterfield Bermuda Championship will be elevated to a standalone event with $6.5 million purse and a full allotment of FedExCup points. The Bermuda Championship will be played Oct. 27-30 at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, where Lucas Herbert is the defending champion.

Also announced Wednesday was the cancelation of the Buick LPGA Shanghai, which was scheduled for Oct. 13-16. It was last played in 2019 as well.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Tour: Zozo a go in Japan; China event canceled

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan confirmed Tuesday that the circuit still plans to play the Zozo Championship in Japan
News & Opinion

PGA Tour still planning on Zozo event in Japan

BY Doug Ferguson  — 

The PGA Tour is still planning on one event for its Asia Swing this fall, the Zozo Championship in Japan.
Golf Central

WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai canceled

BY Will Gray  — 

The PGA Tour announced that the WGC-HSBC Champions has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.