WGC-Match Play: Round of 16 money lines

Now the real madness begins.
After three days of pool play, the WGC-Dell Technologies Championship switches to its knockout stage. Here are the money lines for Saturday morning's Round-of-16 matchups, according to the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook:
WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play— Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) March 30, 2019
Round of 16
K Na +170
J Rose -200
F Molinari -115
P Casey -105
L Oosthuizen -115
M Leishman -105
H Li +105
K Kisner -125
T Woods +140
R McIlroy -160
L Bjerregaard +145
H Stenson -170
T Hatton +110
M Kuchar -130
B Grace +125
S Garcia -145