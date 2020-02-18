WGC-Mexico Championship kicks off seven straight weeks of PGA Tour coverage on NBC

NBC Sports Group is set to kick off its stretch of seven consecutive weeks featuring PGA TOUR broadcast coverage, beginning with the network’s Emmy-nominated live tournament coverage from the WGC-Mexico Championship (Thursday-Sunday, Feb. 20-23) on GOLF Channel and NBC. The span will provide more than 310 hours of live tournament coverage across linear television and PGA TOUR LIVE on NBC Sports Gold.

Anchored by THE PLAYERS Championship (March 12-15) next month, the seven-week span will contribute to NBC Sports’ schedule of marquee events in 2020, including The 149TH Open (July 16-19), men’s and women’s Olympic golf competitions (July 30-Aug. 8), FedExCup Playoffs (August), and Ryder Cup (Sept. 25-27).

“This stretch of the PGA TOUR season carries great familiarity for golf fans, with a propensity for iconic moments from signature venues, led by TPC Sawgrass and THE PLAYERS,” said Molly Solomon, executive producer, GOLF Channel. “A passion for great storytelling is at the helm of NBC Sports’ Emmy-nominated live tournament coverage, which is exhibited by the deepest bench in golf, with experienced analysts and expert storytellers both in front of and behind the camera.”

Seven-week Span to Provide More Than 310 Hours of Live Tournament Coverage: Beginning with Thursday’s opening round coverage of the WGC-Mexico Championship, NBC Sports Group will dedicate more than 310 hours of live PGA TOUR tournament coverage over the next seven weeks. More than 175 hours of live linear coverage will air across GOLF Channel and NBC, with an additional 135 hours of PGA TOUR LIVE coverage on NBC Sports Gold that will precede traditional live tournament coverage.

PGA TOUR, NBC Sports to Live Stream Every Shot During THE PLAYERS: Originally announced in October, the PGA TOUR and NBC Sports Group will collaborate to live stream every single shot of THE PLAYERS Championship (Thursday-Sunday, March 12-15). Across the four days, this will equate to more than 32,000 shots being shown live by utilizing nearly 120 cameras positioned throughout TPC Sawgrass’ Stadium Course, with each group having its own dedicated stream throughout the tournament.

Dan Hicks Celebrates 20-Year Anniversary Since Making Debut in NBC Sports’ 18th Tower: Making his initial debut as NBC Sports’ play-by-play host on PGA TOUR coverage at the 2000 Doral Open (won by Jim Furyk), this year Dan Hicks will celebrate the 20-year anniversary since his first broadcast in the network’s 18th tower. Contributing to some of golf’s most memorable broadcast calls over the past two decades, Hicks will be joined in the 18th tower by NBC Sports’ lead golf analyst, Paul Azinger, for the second consecutive year.

"Golf Pick 'Em" Returns to NBC Sports Predictor App: After gaining popularity with fans following its debut last year, “Golf Pick ‘Em presented by FootJoy” returns on the NBC Sports Predictor App this year. The free-to-play game features a weekly contest, and – new for this year – will offer fans the chance to win a $50,000 prize each week. Last week’s Genesis Invitational marked the first contest of “Golf Pick ‘Em” in 2020, with more than 125,000 fans submitting entries for the week. In addition to providing the option for fans to create a league to compete alongside friends, those participating in “Golf Pick ‘Em” also will be eligible to receive a FootJoy prize pack during weeks when a FootJoy brand ambassador wins the tournament.

NBC SPORTS GROUP LIVE TOURNAMENT COVERAGE BROADCAST TEAMS:

Event Play-by-Play Host Lead Analyst Tower On-Course Reporter WGC-Mexico Championship Dan Hicks Steve Sands Paul Azinger Justin Leonard Gary Koch David Feherty Roger Maltbie Notah Begay Jim “Bones” Mackay Steve Sands Puerto Rico Open Terry Gannon Curt Byrum Arron Oberholser Kay Cockerill Craig Perks The Honda Classic Dan Hicks Steve Sands Paul Azinger Notah Begay Gary Koch David Feherty Roger Maltbie Jim “Bones” Mackay Steve Sands Arnold Palmer Invitational Dan Hicks Steve Sands Paul Azinger Peter Jacobsen Gary Koch David Feherty Roger Maltbie Notah Begay Jim “Bones” Mackay Steve Sands Jimmy Roberts (Essays) THE PLAYERS Championship Mike Tirico (Host) Dan Hicks Terry Gannon Paul Azinger Nick Faldo Gary Koch David Feherty Justin Leonard Roger Maltbie Notah Begay Jim “Bones” Mackay Steve Sands Jimmy Roberts (Essays) Valspar Championship Dan Hicks Steve Sands Paul Azinger Gary Koch David Feherty Gary Koch Notah Begay Jim “Bones” Mackay Steve Sands WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Dan Hicks Terry Gannon Paul Azinger Nick Faldo Gary Koch David Feherty Roger Maltbie Notah Begay Jim “Bones” Mackay Steve Sands Jimmy Roberts (Essays) Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship Whit Watson Curt Byrum Matt Gogel Craig Perks Phil Blackmar Valero Texas Open Dan Hicks Whit Watson Justin Leonard Curt Byrum David Feherty Roger Maltbie Mark Rolfing Todd Lewis

NBC SPORTS GROUP AIRTIMES – LINEAR LIVE TOURNAMENT COVERAGE (EST):