WGC-Mexico Championship kicks off seven straight weeks of PGA Tour coverage on NBC

NBC Sports Group is set to kick off its stretch of seven consecutive weeks featuring PGA TOUR broadcast coverage, beginning with the network’s Emmy-nominated live tournament coverage from the WGC-Mexico Championship (Thursday-Sunday, Feb. 20-23) on GOLF Channel and NBC. The span will provide more than 310 hours of live tournament coverage across linear television and PGA TOUR LIVE on NBC Sports Gold.

Anchored by THE PLAYERS Championship (March 12-15) next month, the seven-week span will contribute to NBC Sports’ schedule of marquee events in 2020, including The 149TH Open (July 16-19), men’s and women’s Olympic golf competitions (July 30-Aug. 8), FedExCup Playoffs (August), and Ryder Cup (Sept. 25-27).

“This stretch of the PGA TOUR season carries great familiarity for golf fans, with a propensity for iconic moments from signature venues, led by TPC Sawgrass and THE PLAYERS,” said Molly Solomon, executive producer, GOLF Channel. “A passion for great storytelling is at the helm of NBC Sports’ Emmy-nominated live tournament coverage, which is exhibited by the deepest bench in golf, with experienced analysts and expert storytellers both in front of and behind the camera.”

Seven-week Span to Provide More Than 310 Hours of Live Tournament Coverage: Beginning with Thursday’s opening round coverage of the WGC-Mexico Championship, NBC Sports Group will dedicate more than 310 hours of live PGA TOUR tournament coverage over the next seven weeks. More than 175 hours of live linear coverage will air across GOLF Channel and NBC, with an additional 135 hours of PGA TOUR LIVE coverage on NBC Sports Gold that will precede traditional live tournament coverage.

PGA TOUR, NBC Sports to Live Stream Every Shot During THE PLAYERS: Originally announced in October, the PGA TOUR and NBC Sports Group will collaborate to live stream every single shot of THE PLAYERS Championship (Thursday-Sunday, March 12-15). Across the four days, this will equate to more than 32,000 shots being shown live by utilizing nearly 120 cameras positioned throughout TPC Sawgrass’ Stadium Course, with each group having its own dedicated stream throughout the tournament.

Dan Hicks Celebrates 20-Year Anniversary Since Making Debut in NBC Sports’ 18th Tower: Making his initial debut as NBC Sports’ play-by-play host on PGA TOUR coverage at the 2000 Doral Open (won by Jim Furyk), this year Dan Hicks will celebrate the 20-year anniversary since his first broadcast in the network’s 18th tower. Contributing to some of golf’s most memorable broadcast calls over the past two decades, Hicks will be joined in the 18th tower by NBC Sports’ lead golf analyst, Paul Azinger, for the second consecutive year.

"Golf Pick 'Em" Returns to NBC Sports Predictor App: After gaining popularity with fans following its debut last year, “Golf Pick ‘Em presented by FootJoy” returns on the NBC Sports Predictor App this year. The free-to-play game features a weekly contest, and – new for this year – will offer fans the chance to win a $50,000 prize each week. Last week’s Genesis Invitational marked the first contest of “Golf Pick ‘Em” in 2020, with more than 125,000 fans submitting entries for the week. In addition to providing the option for fans to create a league to compete alongside friends, those participating in “Golf Pick ‘Em” also will be eligible to receive a FootJoy prize pack during weeks when a FootJoy brand ambassador wins the tournament.

NBC SPORTS GROUP LIVE TOURNAMENT COVERAGE BROADCAST TEAMS:

Event

Play-by-Play Host

Lead Analyst

Tower

On-Course

Reporter

WGC-Mexico Championship

Dan Hicks

Steve Sands

Paul Azinger

Justin Leonard

Gary Koch

David Feherty

Roger Maltbie

Notah Begay

Jim “Bones” Mackay

Steve Sands

Puerto Rico Open

Terry Gannon

Curt Byrum

Arron Oberholser

Kay Cockerill

Craig Perks

 

The Honda Classic

Dan Hicks

Steve Sands

Paul Azinger

Notah Begay

Gary Koch

David Feherty

Roger Maltbie

Jim “Bones” Mackay

Steve Sands

Arnold Palmer Invitational

Dan Hicks

Steve Sands

Paul Azinger

Peter Jacobsen

Gary Koch

David Feherty

Roger Maltbie

Notah Begay

Jim “Bones” Mackay

Steve Sands

Jimmy Roberts (Essays)

THE PLAYERS Championship

Mike Tirico (Host)

Dan Hicks

Terry Gannon

Paul Azinger

Nick Faldo

Gary Koch

David Feherty

Justin Leonard

Roger Maltbie

Notah Begay

Jim “Bones” Mackay

Steve Sands

Jimmy Roberts (Essays)

Valspar Championship

Dan Hicks

Steve Sands

Paul Azinger

Gary Koch

David Feherty

Gary Koch

Notah Begay

Jim “Bones” Mackay

Steve Sands

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

Dan Hicks

Terry Gannon

Paul Azinger

Nick Faldo

Gary Koch

David Feherty

Roger Maltbie

Notah Begay

Jim “Bones” Mackay

Steve Sands

Jimmy Roberts (Essays)

Corales Puntacana Resort

& Club Championship

Whit Watson

Curt Byrum

Matt Gogel

Craig Perks

Phil Blackmar

 

Valero Texas Open

Dan Hicks

Whit Watson

Justin Leonard

Curt Byrum

David Feherty

Roger Maltbie

Mark Rolfing

Todd Lewis

 

NBC SPORTS GROUP AIRTIMES – LINEAR LIVE TOURNAMENT COVERAGE (EST):

WGC-Mexico Championship (Feb. 20-23)

Thursday, Feb. 20

2-7 p.m.

GOLF Channel

Friday, Feb. 21

2-7 p.m.

GOLF Channel

Saturday, Feb. 22

Noon-2:30 p.m.

GOLF Channel

 

2:30-6 p.m.

NBC

Sunday, Feb. 23

1-2:30 p.m.

GOLF Channel

 

2:30-7 p.m.

NBC

 

Puerto Rico Open (Feb. 20-23)

Thursday, Feb. 20

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

GOLF Channel

Friday, Feb. 21

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

GOLF Channel

Saturday, Feb. 22

2:30-5 p.m.

GOLF Channel

Sunday, Feb. 23

2:30-4:30 p.m.

GOLF Channel

 

The Honda Classic (Feb. 27-March 1)

Thursday, Feb. 27

2-6 p.m.

GOLF Channel

Friday, Feb. 28

2-6 p.m.

GOLF Channel

Saturday, Feb. 29

1-3 p.m.

GOLF Channel

 

3-6 p.m.

NBC

Sunday, March 1

1-3 p.m.

GOLF Channel

 

3-6 p.m.

NBC

 

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 5-8)

Thursday, March 5

2-6 p.m.

GOLF Channel

Friday, March 6

2-6 p.m.

GOLF Channel

Saturday, March 7

12:30-2:30 p.m.

GOLF Channel

 

2:30-6 p.m.

NBC

Sunday, March 8

12:30-2:30 p.m.

GOLF Channel

 

2:30-6 p.m.

NBC

 

THE PLAYERS Championship (March 12-15)

Thursday, March 12

1-7 p.m.

GOLF Channel

Friday, March 13

1-7 p.m.

GOLF Channel

Saturday, March 14

2-7 p.m.

NBC

Sunday, March 15

1-6 p.m.

NBC

 

Valspar Championship (March 19-22)

Thursday, March 19

2-6 p.m.

GOLF Channel

Friday, March 20

2-6 p.m.

GOLF Channel

Saturday, March 21

1-3 p.m.

GOLF Channel

 

3-6 p.m.

NBC

Sunday, March 22

1-3 p.m.

GOLF Channel

 

3-6 p.m.

NBC

 

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play (March 25-29)

Wednesday, March 25

2-8 p.m.

GOLF Channel

Thursday, March 26

2-8 p.m.

GOLF Channel

Friday, March 27

2-8 p.m.

GOLF Channel

Saturday, March 28

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

GOLF Channel

 

2-6 p.m.

NBC

Sunday, March 29

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

GOLF Channel

 

3-7 p.m.

NBC

 

Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship (March 26-29)

Thursday, March 26

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

GOLF Channel

Friday, March 27

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

GOLF Channel

Saturday, March 28

2-5 p.m.

GOLF Channel

Sunday, March 29

2:30-5 p.m.

GOLF Channel

 

Valero Texas Open (April 2-5)

Thursday, April 2

4-7 p.m.

GOLF Channel

Friday, April 3

4-7 p.m.

GOLF Channel

Saturday, April 4

1-3 p.m.

GOLF Channel

 

3-6 p.m.

NBC

Sunday, April 5

1-2:30 p.m.

GOLF Channel

 

2:30-6 p.m.

NBC