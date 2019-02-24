WGC-Mexico Championship payout: DJ wins nearly $1.75 million

Getty Images

Prize money and FedExCup points breakdowns for winner Dustin Johnson and the rest of the field at the WGC-Mexico Championship:

Finish Player FedEx Earnings ($)
1 Dustin Johnson 550 1,745,000
2 Rory McIlroy 315 1,095,000
3 Kiradech Aphibarnrat 152 472,000
3 Paul Casey 152 472,000
3 Ian Poulter 152 472,000
6 Patrick Cantlay 96 261,667
6 Sergio Garcia 96 261,667
6 Cameron Smith 96 261,667
9 Justin Thomas 83 201,000
10 Keegan Bradley 71 161,500
10 David Lipsky 0 161,500
10 Joost Luiten 0 161,500
10 Tiger Woods 71 161,500
14 Charles Howell III 59 128,000
14 Patrick Reed 59 128,000
14 Xander Schauffele 59 128,000
17 Francesco Molinari 54 115,500
17 Gary Woodland 54 115,500
19 Rafa Cabrera Bello 47 103,750
19 Tommy Fleetwood 47 103,750
19 Tyrrell Hatton 47 103,750
19 HaoTong Li 0 103,750
19 Hideki Matsuyama 47 103,750
19 Aaron Wise 47 103,750
25 Tony Finau 39 93,250
25 Louis Oosthuizen 39 93,250
27 Matthew Fitzpatrick 0 85,000
27 Kevin Kisner 33 85,000
27 Patton Kizzire 33 85,000
27 Brooks Koepka 33 85,000
27 Bubba Watson 33 85,000
27 Danny Willett 33 85,000
33 Branden Grace 25 78,000
33 Matt Wallace 0 78,000
33 Lee Westwood 0 78,000
36 Rickie Fowler 22 75,000
36 Kevin Na 22 75,000
36 Erik van Rooyen 0 75,000
39 Abraham Ancer 16 70,500
39 Alexander Björk 0 70,500
39 Shugo Imahira 0 70,500
39 Russell Knox 16 70,500
39 Phil Mickelson 16 70,500
39 Webb Simpson 16 70,500
45 Byeong Hun An 11 65,000
45 Billy Horschel 11 65,000
45 Jake McLeod 0 65,000
45 Thorbjorn Olesen 0 65,000
45 Jon Rahm 11 65,000
50 Matt Kuchar 10 62,000
51 Satoshi Kodaira 9 60,000
51 Aaron Rai 0 60,000
51 Richard Sterne 0 60,000
54 Jordan Spieth 7 57,500
54 Henrik Stenson 7 57,500
56 George Coetzee 0 55,500
56 Bryson DeChambeau 6 55,500
58 Emiliano Grillo 6 53,500
58 Kyle Stanley 6 53,500
60 Adrian Otaegui 0 51,750
60 Shubhankar Sharma 0 51,750
62 Marc Leishman 5 50,500
62 Shane Lowry 5 50,500
62 Alex Noren 5 50,500
65 Tom Lewis 0 49,625
65 Chez Reavie 4 49,625
67 Ryan Fox 0 49,125
67 Eddie Pepperell 0 49,125
69 Lucas Bjerregaard 0 48,750
70 Matthew Millar 0 48,500
71 Shaun Norris 0 48,250

