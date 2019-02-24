Prize money and FedExCup points breakdowns for winner Dustin Johnson and the rest of the field at the WGC-Mexico Championship:
|Finish
|Player
|FedEx
|Earnings ($)
|1
|Dustin Johnson
|550
|1,745,000
|2
|Rory McIlroy
|315
|1,095,000
|3
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|152
|472,000
|3
|Paul Casey
|152
|472,000
|3
|Ian Poulter
|152
|472,000
|6
|Patrick Cantlay
|96
|261,667
|6
|Sergio Garcia
|96
|261,667
|6
|Cameron Smith
|96
|261,667
|9
|Justin Thomas
|83
|201,000
|10
|Keegan Bradley
|71
|161,500
|10
|David Lipsky
|0
|161,500
|10
|Joost Luiten
|0
|161,500
|10
|Tiger Woods
|71
|161,500
|14
|Charles Howell III
|59
|128,000
|14
|Patrick Reed
|59
|128,000
|14
|Xander Schauffele
|59
|128,000
|17
|Francesco Molinari
|54
|115,500
|17
|Gary Woodland
|54
|115,500
|19
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|47
|103,750
|19
|Tommy Fleetwood
|47
|103,750
|19
|Tyrrell Hatton
|47
|103,750
|19
|HaoTong Li
|0
|103,750
|19
|Hideki Matsuyama
|47
|103,750
|19
|Aaron Wise
|47
|103,750
|25
|Tony Finau
|39
|93,250
|25
|Louis Oosthuizen
|39
|93,250
|27
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|0
|85,000
|27
|Kevin Kisner
|33
|85,000
|27
|Patton Kizzire
|33
|85,000
|27
|Brooks Koepka
|33
|85,000
|27
|Bubba Watson
|33
|85,000
|27
|Danny Willett
|33
|85,000
|33
|Branden Grace
|25
|78,000
|33
|Matt Wallace
|0
|78,000
|33
|Lee Westwood
|0
|78,000
|36
|Rickie Fowler
|22
|75,000
|36
|Kevin Na
|22
|75,000
|36
|Erik van Rooyen
|0
|75,000
|39
|Abraham Ancer
|16
|70,500
|39
|Alexander Björk
|0
|70,500
|39
|Shugo Imahira
|0
|70,500
|39
|Russell Knox
|16
|70,500
|39
|Phil Mickelson
|16
|70,500
|39
|Webb Simpson
|16
|70,500
|45
|Byeong Hun An
|11
|65,000
|45
|Billy Horschel
|11
|65,000
|45
|Jake McLeod
|0
|65,000
|45
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|0
|65,000
|45
|Jon Rahm
|11
|65,000
|50
|Matt Kuchar
|10
|62,000
|51
|Satoshi Kodaira
|9
|60,000
|51
|Aaron Rai
|0
|60,000
|51
|Richard Sterne
|0
|60,000
|54
|Jordan Spieth
|7
|57,500
|54
|Henrik Stenson
|7
|57,500
|56
|George Coetzee
|0
|55,500
|56
|Bryson DeChambeau
|6
|55,500
|58
|Emiliano Grillo
|6
|53,500
|58
|Kyle Stanley
|6
|53,500
|60
|Adrian Otaegui
|0
|51,750
|60
|Shubhankar Sharma
|0
|51,750
|62
|Marc Leishman
|5
|50,500
|62
|Shane Lowry
|5
|50,500
|62
|Alex Noren
|5
|50,500
|65
|Tom Lewis
|0
|49,625
|65
|Chez Reavie
|4
|49,625
|67
|Ryan Fox
|0
|49,125
|67
|Eddie Pepperell
|0
|49,125
|69
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|0
|48,750
|70
|Matthew Millar
|0
|48,500
|71
|Shaun Norris
|0
|48,250