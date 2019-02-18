WGC-Mexico Championship: Tee times, TV schedule, stats

Tiger Woods, defending champion Phil Mickelson and nine of the top 10 players in the world are in Mexico City this week for the WGC-Mexico Championship. Here is everything you need to know. Click here for full-field tee times.

How to watch:

Thursday, Rd. 1: Golf Channel, 2-7 p.m. ET; live stream: http://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream

Friday, Rd. 2: Golf Channel, 2-7 p.m. ET; live stream: http://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream

Saturday, Rd. 3: Golf Channel, Noon-2:30 p.m. ET; NBC, 2:30-6 p.m. ET; live stream: http://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream

Sunday, Rd. 4: Golf Channel, Noon-1:30 p.m. ET; NBC, 1:30-6 p.m. ET; live stream: http://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream

PGA Tour Live schedule (Click here to watch)

Thursday, features groups: Noon-7 p.m. ET

Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau, Abraham Ancer

Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson

Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed

Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas

Friday, featured groups: Noon-7 p.m. ET

Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau, Abraham Ancer

Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson

Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed

Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas

Saturday, featured groups: 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. ET

TBD

Saturday, featured holes: 3-6 p.m. ET

TBD

Sunday, featured groups: 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. ET

TBD

Sunday, featured holes: 2-6 p.m. ET

TBD

Purse: $10.25 million ($1.745 million to winner)

Course: Chapultepec Golf Club, Mexico City (Par 71, 7,345 yards)

Defending champion: Phil Mickelson (-16), defeated Justin Thomas with a par on the first playoff hole.

Miscellaneous notes: