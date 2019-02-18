WGC-Mexico Championship: Tee times, TV schedule, stats

Tiger Woods, defending champion Phil Mickelson and nine of the top 10 players in the world are in Mexico City this week for the WGC-Mexico Championship. Here is everything you need to know. Click here for full-field tee times.
How to watch:
Thursday, Rd. 1: Golf Channel, 2-7 p.m. ET; live stream: http://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream
Friday, Rd. 2: Golf Channel, 2-7 p.m. ET; live stream: http://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream
Saturday, Rd. 3: Golf Channel, Noon-2:30 p.m. ET; NBC, 2:30-6 p.m. ET; live stream: http://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream
Sunday, Rd. 4: Golf Channel, Noon-1:30 p.m. ET; NBC, 1:30-6 p.m. ET; live stream: http://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream
PGA Tour Live schedule (Click here to watch)
Thursday, features groups: Noon-7 p.m. ET
- Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau, Abraham Ancer
- Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson
- Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed
- Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas
Friday, featured groups: Noon-7 p.m. ET
- Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau, Abraham Ancer
- Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson
- Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed
- Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas
Saturday, featured groups: 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. ET
- TBD
Saturday, featured holes: 3-6 p.m. ET
- TBD
Sunday, featured groups: 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. ET
- TBD
Sunday, featured holes: 2-6 p.m. ET
- TBD
Purse: $10.25 million ($1.745 million to winner)
Course: Chapultepec Golf Club, Mexico City (Par 71, 7,345 yards)
Defending champion: Phil Mickelson (-16), defeated Justin Thomas with a par on the first playoff hole.
Miscellaneous notes:
- This is the 20th edition of the WGC-Mexico Championship and the third consecutive year that it is being held in Mexico City. Chapultepec Golf Club, which previously hosted the Mexican Open 18 times and sits more than 7,600 feet above sea level, is the seventh course to host this championship and Mexico is the fifth different country to host along with Spain, Ireland, England, and the U.S.
- Field consists of 72 players, including nine of the top 10 and 56 of the top 61 in the Official World Golf Ranking. Sixteen are making their first appearance in this event with three making their WGC debuts.
- Tiger Woods, a seven-time winner of the WGC-Mexico Championship and 18-time WGC winner, is making his first appearance in this event since 2014 and his first-ever professional start in Mexico.
- Woods has a career scoring average of 68.6 in WGC stroke play events, best of any player all-time with at least 20 rounds played.
- Dustin Johnson has 11 top-10 finishes in his last 18 worldwide starts, and owns the best cumulative score in relation to par in WGC stroke-play events the last 5 years (75 under).