What to know ahead of this year's QBE Shootout: Field, format, purse

The QBE Shootout will get underway Friday at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida.

A unique event, the QBE consists of 12 two-person teams competing in varying formats across three days.

Here’s everything you need to know heading into the QBE Shootout:

Format

First round – Scramble

Second round – Modified alternate shot (teams select one tee shot and alternate until the hole is finished)

Final round – Fourballs

Field

For the first time in the event’s history, two LPGA stars will be competing. World No. 7 Lexi Thompson has played the QBE Shootout in the past and will be joined in this year’s field by world No. 2 Nelly Korda, who is making her debut.

Korda will be paired with Denny McCarthy, while Thompson will team up with Maverick McNealy.

All players will play the same tees, meaning Korda and Thompson will join the men on the 7,382 yard, par-72 layout at Tiburon.

The rest of the field is comprised of the top 12 available PGA Tour players from the FedExCup points list through the Tour Championship. Then, 10 special exemptions are rewarded.

There is also a spot in the field reserved for the defending champions, but since last year’s winners were Jason Kokrak and Kevin Na – who are suspended by the Tour for joining LIV Golf – that spot was opened up for another team this time around.

Here are the 12 teams competing in this year’s QBE Shootout:

Harris English/Matt Kuchar

Max Homa/Kevin Kisner

Nelly Korda/Denny McCarthy

Trey Mullinax/Scott Stallings

Brian Harman/Sepp Straka

Jason Day/Billy Horschel

Steve Stricker/Cameron Young

Maverick McNealy/Lexi Thompson

Tom Hoge/Sahith Theegala

Charley Hoffman/Ryan Palmer

Corey Conners/K.H. Lee

Keith Mitchell/J.J. Spaun

Purse

This no-cut event will provide a nice payday for all 24 players, with even the last place team pocketing $90,000 each.

The total purse is $3.8 million, with the winners each earning $475,000.

Here is a complete breakdown of the payout for each team: