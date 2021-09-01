What pressure? World No. 1 Nelly Korda enjoying second Solheim Cup experience

TOLEDO, Ohio – If Nelly Korda is feeling the weight of the world, being its No. 1-ranked player, she’s not showing it.

That’s not surprising. Korda has a game face that will keep you guessing. What is not in doubt, however, is why she is atop the Rolex Rankings: three LPGA wins this season, a maiden major and an Olympic gold medal.

There are still eight more tour events on this year’s schedule, but a Solheim Cup win would all-but cap her dominant campaign.

“It's been hectic,” Korda said on Wednesday, noting the last five events on the women’s calendar have included a major in France, a major in Scotland and the Tokyo Games.

“But I've loved every single minute of it. It's been a surreal year so far and hopefully we can make it even better this week.”

Golf Central Solheim: U.S. pods based largely on personality U.S. captain Pat Hurst said she determined her pods this week based largely on a behavioral test she gave the players.

This will mark the younger Korda sister’s second Solheim start. She and older sis Jessica both competed in 2019. Though the U.S. lost in Scotland, Team Korda went 2-0.

Two years ago, Nelly Korda was a burgeoning star with two wins under her belt. Hope exceeded expectation.

It’s different this time around and European Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew highlighted that fact a few weeks ago when she said, “Certainly, all the pressure will be on her [Nelly] to beat our team.”

Nelly may well feel the strain come Saturday, but she likely won’t show it. And it certainly wasn’t on display on Wednesday.

“I try not to think about it,” Nelly said.

“There's definitely a lot of people that kind of try to put it in my head, for sure, but I'm pretty easygoing, I just kind of try to fly under the radar and do my thing, be prepared as best as possible, have fun starting Saturday and hopefully put up some points and just have fun with my pod and my teammates.”