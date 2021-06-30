What Team USA golfers will be wearing at Tokyo Olympics

We now know who will represent the U.S. at the Olympics next month in Tokyo. We also know what they'll wear.

American golfers Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Nelly Korda, Jessica Korda, Lexi Thompson and Danielle Kang will be outfitted in Adidas uniforms when they tee it up Kasumigaseki Country Club near Tokyo. The apparel was designed with help from Tokyo-based artist Hiroko Takahashi.

"Takahashi’s designs are iconic and instantly recognizable through her use of minimal elements like circles and straight lines meant to represent infinite possibilities," Adidas, who was also the official uniform provider for Team USA in 2016, said in an official release. "... Takahashi drew upon a well-known saying in Japan as inspiration for the different designs for each day of competition. The saying comes from Shingen Takeda, a pre-eminent Japanese warrior in the Sengoku period, where he inspired others to be “as fast as the wind, as quiet as the forest, as daring as fire, and immovable as the mountain.”

Playing off the saying, Team USA's scripting for each day will represent, in order by round, wind, forest, fire and mountain.

The men will wear a combination of Ultimate365 and Heat.Rdy lines while the women will wear Heat.Rdy and Aeroready pieces. Both the men and women will wear corresponding prints and patterns each day.

I believe that golf is a unique sport in a sense that it's an individual sport, but you can also play it with a team," Takahashi said. "With that in mind, I designed the USA Golf uniforms with links of circles and lines, imagining the powers of individuals coming together as one and spreading into infinite possibilities."