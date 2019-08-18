Justin Thomas won the second playoff event of the season at the BMW Championship. Here is a look inside his bag.
DRIVER: Titleist TS3 (9.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Chemical Diamana BF 60TX shaft
FAIRWAY WOODS: Titleist TS3 (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Chemical Tensei CK Blue 80TX shaft; Titleist 915Fd (18 degrees), with Fujikura Motore Speeder VC 9.2 Tour Spec X shaft
IRONS: Titleist T100 (4-iron), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shaft; Titleist 718 MB (5-9), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (46, 52, 56); Titleist Vokey Design SM6 (60)
PUTTER: Scotty Cameron X5 Flow Neck Prototype
BALL: Titleist Pro V1x