What's in the bag: BMW Championship winner Thomas

Getty Images

Justin Thomas won the second playoff event of the season at the BMW Championship. Here is a look inside his bag.

DRIVER: Titleist TS3 (9.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Chemical Diamana BF 60TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: Titleist TS3 (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Chemical Tensei CK Blue 80TX shaft; Titleist 915Fd (18 degrees), with Fujikura Motore Speeder VC 9.2 Tour Spec X shaft

IRONS: Titleist T100 (4-iron), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shaft; Titleist 718 MB (5-9), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM7  (46, 52, 56); Titleist Vokey Design SM6 (60)

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron X5 Flow Neck Prototype

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x

More articles like this

reed_1920_tnt19_d4_squat.jpg
Equipment Insider

What's in the bag: Northern Trust winner Reed

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Patrick Reed won the first playoff event of the season at The Northern Trust. Here is a look inside his bag.
Equipment Insider

What's in the bag: 3M Open winner Wolff

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Matthew Wolff won the 3M Open on Sunday for his first PGA Tour victory in just his fourth start. Here’s a look inside of his bag.
Equipment

Winner's bag: U.S. Open winner Woodland

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Gary Woodland won the 119th U.S. Open by three shots on Sunday at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Here are the golf clubs he used to win.