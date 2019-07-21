Shane Lowry won the 148th Open on Sunday at Royal Portrush. Here's a look inside his bag:

DRIVER: Srixon Z 585 (9.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana White 70X shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M4 (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana White 80X shaft

IRONS: Srixon Z U85 (18 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White TX shaft; Srixon Z U85 (21 degrees), with KBS Tour 130X shaft; Srixon Z 585 (4-5), with KBS Tour 130X shaft; Srixon Z 785 (6-PW), with KBS Tour 130X shafts

WEDGES: Cleveland RTX 4 (51, 58 degrees), with KBS Wedge 130X shafts

PUTTER: Odyssey EXO 2-Ball Stroke Lab

BALL: Srixon Z-Star XV