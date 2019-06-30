Nate Lashley won the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sunday for his first PGA Tour victory. Here’s a look inside of his bag:
DRIVER: Ping G410 LST (10.5 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus shaft
FAIRWAY WOODS: Ping G410 LST (13.5 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus shaft, G410 (20.5 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus shaft
IRONS: Ping i210 (4-PW), with Project X LZ shafts
WEDGES: Ping Glide 2.0 Stealth (50 and 54 degrees), Ping Glide 3.0 Prototype (60 degrees), with Project X LZ shafts
PUTTER: Ping Scottsdale Wolverine C
BALL: Titleist Pro V1x