What's in the bag: Rocket Mortgage winner Lashley

Getty Images

Nate Lashley won the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sunday for his first PGA Tour victory. Here’s a look inside of his bag:

DRIVER: Ping G410 LST (10.5 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: Ping G410 LST (13.5 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus shaft, G410 (20.5 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus shaft

IRONS: Ping i210 (4-PW), with Project X LZ shafts

WEDGES: Ping Glide 2.0 Stealth (50 and 54 degrees), Ping Glide 3.0 Prototype (60 degrees), with Project X LZ shafts

PUTTER: Ping Scottsdale Wolverine C

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x

More articles like this
Equipment Insider

What's in the bag: Travelers champ Reavie

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Chez Reavie won the Travelers Championship on Sunday. Here's a look inside of his bag.
Equipment Insider

Winner's bag: Canadian Open champ McIlroy

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Rory McIlroy won the RBC Canadian Open on Sunday at Hamilton Golf and Country Club. Here are the golf clubs he used to win.

Thumbnail
Equipment Insider

What's in the bag: Wells Fargo champ Homa

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Max Homa captured his maiden PGA Tour title Sunday at the Wells Fargo Championship. Here are the golf clubs he used to get the job done.