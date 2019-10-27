Tiger Woods won a PGA Tour record-tying 82nd tournament at the Zozo Championship. Here's a look inside his bag.
DRIVER: TaylorMade M5 (9 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 60 TX shaft
FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade M5 (13 degrees), M3 2017 (19 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 70 TX shafts
IRONS: TaylorMade P-7TW (3-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind 2 (56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts
PUTTER: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS
BALL: Bridgestone Tour B XS