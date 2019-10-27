What's in the bag: Zozo Championship winner Woods

Tiger Woods won a PGA Tour record-tying 82nd tournament at the Zozo Championship. Here's a look inside his bag.

DRIVER: TaylorMade M5 (9 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 60 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade M5 (13 degrees),  M3 2017 (19 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 70 TX shafts

IRONS: TaylorMade P-7TW (3-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind 2 (56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS

BALL: Bridgestone Tour B XS

