Nick Taylor outplayed Phil Mickelson and captured the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am by four shots on Sunday. Here's a look at the winning clubs he used:

DRIVER: TaylorMade M2 (9.5 degrees) with Fujikura ATMOS Blue Tour Spec 6X shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade SIM (15 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Black 7X shaft

IRONS: TaylorMade SIM Max (4); TaylorMade P770 (4, 5); TaylorMade P750 (6-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe (52, 56 and 60 degrees) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

PUTTER: TaylorMade Spider Tour Red

BALL: TaylorMade TP5