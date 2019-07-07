Matthew Wolff won the 3M Open on Sunday for his first PGA Tour victory in just his fourth start. Here’s a look inside of his bag:
DRIVER: TaylorMade M5 (8 degrees), with Graphite Design AD-TP 7 TX shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M5 (15 degrees), with Graphite Design BB 8X shaft
IRONS: TaylorMade P760 (2), P750 (4-PW), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 130X shafts
WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind Raw (52, 56 and 62 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
PUTTER: TaylorMade Spider X Copper
BALL: Titleist Pro V1