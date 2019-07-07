What's in the bag: 3M Open winner Wolff

Getty Images

Matthew Wolff won the 3M Open on Sunday for his first PGA Tour victory in just his fourth start. Here’s a look inside of his bag:

DRIVER: TaylorMade M5 (8 degrees), with Graphite Design AD-TP 7 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M5 (15 degrees), with Graphite Design BB 8X shaft

IRONS: TaylorMade P760 (2), P750 (4-PW), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 130X shafts

WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind Raw (52, 56 and 62 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

PUTTER: TaylorMade Spider X Copper

BALL: Titleist Pro V1

