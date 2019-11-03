What's in the bag: Bermuda Championship winner Todd

Getty Images

Brendon Todd had it rolling Sunday in the final round of the inaugural Bermuda Championship, carding a 9-under 62 to win by four shots over Harry Higgs. Here's a look inside his bag:

DRIVER: Ping G410 LST (10.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK 60 Blue shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M5 (15 degrees), with UST Mamiya ProForce VTS 8X shaft

HYBRID: Callaway Rogue (19 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Blue 90 shaft

IRONS: Titleist 718 T-MB (4-5), 718 CB (6-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold AMT S400 shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 Raw (50, 54 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shaft. Fourteen prototype (60 degrees) with KBS Tour shaft

PUTTER: SIK Pro C

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x

