What's in the bag: Bermuda Championship winner Brian Gay

Brian Gay won the Bermuda Championship on Sunday in a playoff for his first PGA Tour victory since 2013. Here is a look inside his winning golf bag:

DRIVER: TaylorMade SIM (9 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Blue 6 X shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade SIM (15 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 X shaft

HYBRID: Callaway Apex (18 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White Hybrid 100 TX shaft

IRONS: Srixon Z 545 (4, 5) and Z 745 (6-PW), with Project X 6.0 shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (50, 56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron TN2 Prototype

BALL: Titleist Pro V1