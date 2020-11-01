What's in the bag: Bermuda Championship winner Brian Gay

Getty Images

Brian Gay won the Bermuda Championship on Sunday in a playoff for his first PGA Tour victory since 2013. Here is a look inside his winning golf bag:

DRIVER: TaylorMade SIM (9 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Blue 6 X shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade SIM (15 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 X shaft

HYBRID: Callaway Apex (18 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White Hybrid 100 TX shaft

IRONS: Srixon Z 545 (4, 5) and Z 745 (6-PW), with Project X 6.0 shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (50, 56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron TN2 Prototype

BALL: Titleist Pro V1

More articles like this
Equipment Insider

WITB: BMW Championship winner Jon Rahm

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Jon Rahm beat Dustin Johnson in a playoff Sunday to win the BMW Championship. Here's a look inside his winning bag.
Equipment Insider

Winner's bag: Northern Trust champ Johnson

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Dustin Johnson won The Northern Trust by 11 shots at TPC Boston. Here's a look inside his winning golf bag.
Equipment Insider

Winner's bag: PGA Championship winner Morikawa

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Collin Morikawa won the PGA Championship on Sunday at TPC Harding Park. Here's a look inside his major-winning golf bag.