What's in the bag: BMW Championship winner Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm beat Dustin Johnson in a playoff Sunday to win the BMW Championship. Here's a look inside his winning bag:
DRIVER: TaylorMade SIM (10.5 degrees), with Aldila Tour Green 75 TX shaft
FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade SIM (15 degrees), with Aldila Tour Green 86 TX shaft; TaylorMade SIM (18 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI Black 8X shaft
IRONS: TaylorMade P-750 (4-PW), with Project X 6.5 Rifle shafts
WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe (52 degrees) and Milled Grind 2 (56, 60 degrees), with Project X 6.5 shafts
PUTTER: TaylorMade Spider X Chalk
BALL: TaylorMade TP5