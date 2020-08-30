What's in the bag: BMW Championship winner Jon Rahm

Getty Images

Jon Rahm beat Dustin Johnson in a playoff Sunday to win the BMW Championship. Here's a look inside his winning bag:

DRIVER: TaylorMade SIM (10.5 degrees), with Aldila Tour Green 75 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade SIM (15 degrees), with Aldila Tour Green 86 TX shaft; TaylorMade SIM (18 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI Black 8X shaft

IRONS: TaylorMade P-750 (4-PW), with Project X 6.5 Rifle shafts

WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe (52 degrees) and Milled Grind 2 (56, 60 degrees), with Project X 6.5 shafts

PUTTER: TaylorMade Spider X Chalk

BALL: TaylorMade TP5

Golf Central

How a penalty helped Rahm capture BMW title

BY Will Gray  — 

Jon Rahm credited his one-shot penalty on Saturday for helping him win the BMW Championship on Sunday.
News & Opinion

Why win boring? Jon Rahm is developing a flair for the dramatic

BY Will Gray  — 

When the going gets tough, Jon Rahm belongs on the short list of players best equipped to rise to the top. And sometimes, he does it with a little flair.
Golf Central

BMW purse payout: Rahm banks $1.7 million

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Here are the prize money and FedExCup point breakdowns for champion Rahm and rest of the players who competed at Olympia Fields.