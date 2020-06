What's in the bag: Charles Schwab Challenge winner Daniel Berger

Daniel Berger won his third career PGA Tour title on Sunday at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Here's a look inside the winner's bag:

DRIVER: Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero (9 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus 6X shaft

3-WOOD: Callaway Epic Flash (13.5 degrees) with Fujikura Speeder 857 TR 85X shaft

IRONS: Callaway Apex 2016 (3-iron) with Project X 6.5 shaft; TaylorMade MC Forged 2011 (4-PW) with Project X 6.5 shaft

WEDGES: Callaway Mack Daddy Forged (50, 56 degrees) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts; Callaway Mack Daddy 4 (60 degrees) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

PUTTER: TaylorMade Spider X (Chalk)

BALL: Titleist Pro V1