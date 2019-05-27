What's in the bag: Charles Schwab Challenge winner Na

Getty Images

Kevin Na won the Charles Schwab Challenge by four shots at Colonial Country Club. Here are the golf clubs he used to get the job done:

DRIVER: Callaway GBB Epic (9 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD GP 6 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero (13.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana BF 70 TX shaft

HYBRID: PXG 0317X GEN2 (19 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 95X shaft

IRONS: Callaway Rogue Pro (4), Apex Pro 16 (5-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

WEDGES: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 (50, 54 degrees), Titleist Vokey Design 2018 Tour prototype (60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

PUTTER: Odyssey Toulon Madison

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x

