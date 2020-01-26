What's in the bag: Farmers Insurance Open winner Leishman

Getty Images

Marc Leishman surged for a final-round, 7-under 65 to win the Farmers Insurance Open for his fifth PGA Tour victory. Here's a look inside his bag:

DRIVER: Callaway Mavrik (9 degrees), with Fujikura Speeder 757 shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero (16.5 degrees), Rogue Sub Zero (18 degrees), with Fujikura Speeder Tour Spec X shaft

IRONS: Callaway X-Forged UT (3), Apex Pro 19 (4-6), Apex MB (7-PW), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 3 shafts

WEDGES: Callaway JAWS MD5 (52, 60 degrees), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 3 shafts

PUTTER: Odyssey Versa #6

BALL: Callaway Chrome Soft X

