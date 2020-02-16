What's in the bag: Genesis Invitational winner Adam Scott

Getty Images

Adam Scott fired a final-round 70 to win the Genesis Invitational for his first PGA Tour win since 2016. Here's a look inside his bag:

DRIVER: Titleist TS4 (10.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Kuro Kage Tini S 80 shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Titleist TS2 (16.5 degrees), with Fujikura Rombax P95 shaft

IRONS: Titleist 715 T-MB (3), 680 (4-9), with KBS Tour shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (48, 52, 56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold AMT X100 shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron Xperimental long prototype

BALL: Titleist Pro V1

