What's in the bag: Hero World Challenge winner Stenson

Henrik Stenson made his triumphant return to the winner's circle for the first time since 2017 at the Hero World Challenge, topping Jon Rahm by a shot on Saturday in the Bahamas.

Here's what was in the winner's bag:

Driver: Callaway Epic Flash (9 degrees) with Mitsubishi Tensei AV Blue 65X shaft

3 Wood: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero (13.5 degrees) with Project X HZRDUS Green Smoke shaft

5 Wood: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero (18 degrees) with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Blue 80TX shaft

Irons: Callaway Legacy Black (3-9 iron) with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 120X shafts

Wedges: Callaway MD3 Milled (46 degrees), Callaway Jaws MD5 (52 and 58 degrees) with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 120X shafts

Putter: Odyssey White Hot Pro No. 7

Golf Ball: Titleist Pro V1