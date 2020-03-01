What's in the bag: Honda Classic winner Sungjae Im

Getty Images

Sungjae Im took down the Bear Trap on Sunday at PGA National to win the Honda Classic, his first victory on the PGA Tour. Here's a look inside his bag: 

DRIVER: Titleist TS3 (9.5), Graphite Design Tour AD-DI 7

3-WOOD: Titleist TS2 (13.5), Graphite Design Tour AD-DI 8

HYBRID: Titleist 818H2 (19 degrees), Graphite Design Tour AD-DI 105

IRONS: T100 (4-PW), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (52.08F), (56.08M), SM7 (60.04L), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron Phantom X 6S

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x

