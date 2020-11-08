What's in the bag: Houston Open winner Carlos Ortiz

Carlos Ortiz held off Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and others on Sunday to win the Vivint Houston Open. Here's a look inside his winning golf bag:
DRIVER: Ping G400 Max (9 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Orange TX shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: Ping G425 LST (14.5 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS Yellow 73X shaft
IRONS: Titleist U500 (3), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 95 shaft; Ping S55 (4-PW), with Project X PXi 6.5 shafts
WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (50, 54 and 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts
PUTTER: Odyssey Jailbird Mini
BALL: Titleist Pro V1x