What's in the bag: Houston Open winner Carlos Ortiz

Getty Images

Carlos Ortiz held off Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and others on Sunday to win the Vivint Houston Open. Here's a look inside his winning golf bag:

DRIVER: Ping G400 Max (9 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Orange TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Ping G425 LST (14.5 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS Yellow 73X shaft

IRONS: Titleist U500 (3), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 95 shaft; Ping S55 (4-PW), with Project X PXi 6.5 shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (50, 54 and 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts

PUTTER: Odyssey Jailbird Mini

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x

