What's in the bag: Houston Open winner Lanto Griffin

Getty Images

Lanto Griffin hung on for a one-shot victory over Scott Harrington and Mark Hubbard at the Houston Open for his first PGA Tour victory. Here's a look inside his bag.

DRIVER: Titleist 917D2 (10.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Kuro Kage TiNi 70 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Titleist TS2 (16.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi CK Pro Blue 70 TX shaft

IRONS: Titleist U510 (2), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 105 X shaft; T100 (4-9), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 130 X shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (46, 50, 54, 60 degrees), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 3 Tour 120 X shafts

PUTTER: Sik Flo

BALL: Titleist Pro V1

More articles like this
Golf Central

Wife's cancer taught Harrington about pressure

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Sunday's runner-up Scott Harrington said the final-round pressure "was nothing," not compared to what his wife has gone through in her fight with cancer.

Lanto Giffin
Golf Central

Late birdie propels Griffin to Houston Open win

BY Will Gray  — 

Thanks in large part to a late birdie, Lanto Griffin held on for a one-shot win to earn his first career PGA Tour victory at the Houston Open.
Golf Central

Hammer's week in Houston: 'Limit big numbers'

BY Brentley Romine  — 

University of Texas sophomore Cole Hammer was extended a sponsor invite into the Houston Open, his hometown event. He managed to make the cut, but knows there's work left to do.