Dylan Frittelli won the John Deere Classic on Sunday at TPC Deere Run. Here's a look inside his bag:
DRIVER: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero (10.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 70TX shaft
FAIRWAY WOODS: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana RF 70 shaft; Callaway Rogue Sub Zero (18 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 80TX shaft
IRONS: Callaway X Forged UT (3), with KBS prototype shaft; Callaway X Forged (5-PW), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour105 shafts
WEDGES: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 (52 degrees) and Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (56, 60 degrees), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour105 shafts
PUTTER: Odyssey EXO Stroke Lab 2-Ball