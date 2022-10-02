Here's a look at the equipment Mackenzie Hughes used to win his second PGA Tour title at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
DRIVER: Ping G425 LST (10.5 degrees @9.75), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 7 X shaft
FAIRWAY WOODS: Ping G425 MAX (17.5 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green 80 6.5 TX shaft; Ping G425 MAX (20.5 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green RDX 90 6.5 TX shaft
IRONS: Ping i210 (4-6), S55 (7-PW), with Project X 6.5 shaft
WEDGES: Ping Glide 2.0 (52-SS, 56-WS, 60-TS), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
PUTTER: Ping Scottsdale TR Piper C
GRIPS: Golf Pride Multi Compound Black/Blue 60R (+3RH, +2LH)
BALL: Titleist Pro V1