What's in the bag: Mayakoba Classic winner Todd

Getty Images

Brendon Todd won his second PGA Tour event in as many starts at the Mayakoba Golf Classic. Here's a look inside his bag:

DRIVER: Ping G410 LST (10.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK 60 Blue shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M5 (15 degrees), with UST Mamiya ProForce VTS 8X shaft

HYBRID: Callaway Rogue (19 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Blue 90 shaft

IRONS: Titleist 718 T-MB (4-5)718 CB (6-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold AMT S400 shafts

WEDGESTitleist Vokey Design SM7 Raw (50, 54 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shaft. Fourteen prototype (60 degrees) with KBS Tour shaft

PUTTER: SIK Pro C

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x

More articles like this
Golf Central

Todd still not qualified for U.S. Open? Here's why

BY Nick Menta  — 

Surely, with two PGA Tour wins in the same season, Brendon Todd is qualified for the U.S. Open at Winged Foot in June, right? Nope. 
Golf Central

Mayakoba purse payout: Todd REALLY gets paid

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Brendon Todd won for the second consecutive start, but his victory at the Mayakoba Golf Classic paid out a lot more than his win in Bermuda.
Golf Central

Watch: Todd returns with game-changing birdie

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Brendon Todd drained a 20-foot birdie putt upon the resumption of play Monday at Mayakoba to grab the outright lead.